'Fighter' Sets New Netflix Record for Bollywood Films

Hrithik Roshan-Siddharth Anand's 'jodi' in 'Fighter' was a super hit What is the story The latest Bollywood film, Fighterstarring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, set a new record on Netflix.



Released on the streaming platform on March 21, it garnered 12.4 million views in just 10 days.



This made it the fastest Bollywood film to reach this milestone on Netflix, surpassing previous record holders like Ranbir Kapoor's. Animal and that of Shah Rukh Khan Soak. Roshan celebrates record-breaking feat of 'Fighter' Roshan shared the news of FighterThe record success of on his Instagram stories.



He shared a screenshot of a press article originally published on the official account of Marflix Pictures, the banner that co-produced the film.



The article said: “Fighter broke all previous records on Netflix for a Bollywood film, surpassing Animal And Soak with a significant margin. »



Roshan celebrated the achievement with a simple “Yo!” ”, expressing his enthusiasm at the unprecedented success of the film. Learn about previous record holders Previous record holders, Animal And Soakwere released on Netflix on January 26 and February 15, 2024, respectively. Both films were released theatrically in December of the previous year.



However, Fighter has far surpassed the audience records of these hit films, thus setting a new benchmark for Bollywood films on the streaming platform. Previously, “Fighter” became the top trending non-English movie on Netflix. Since its debut on the streaming giant, Fighter is trending on the platform.



It has been holding the top spot in the list of trending films in India for quite some time and the producers and stars of the film have shared this news online.



The official Instagram account of Marflix Pictures posted a poster of the film celebrating its trend at number 1 worldwide in the Top 10 films (non-English) in 22 countries on March 30. “Fighter”: a high-flying Bollywood blockbuster Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Roshan, Padukone, Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.



The film revolves around Indian Air Force officers in an elite unit called Air Dragons. This unit is formed by the Air Headquarters to combat militant activities in Kashmir.



Have you ever watched it?

