James and Jamesy dive deep into the art of clowning | Entertainment

special for the Okanagan News Group James & Jamesy are back with another silly and outrageous comedy. But it's not as easy as you might expect in Easy as Pie, as eight recent performances in the Okanagan and Kootenays attest. Canadian Comedy Award-winning duo Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles performed their hit holiday comedy, O Christmas Tea, in front of more than 100,000 spectators, and the duo won more than two dozen Best of Fest awards in arts festivals across North America. The 70-minute production of Easy as Pie is a blast of pantomime, burlesque and sketches based on the famous pie-in-the-face storyline. This simple concept is similar to O Christmas Tree with minimal staging and maximum imagination. Dressed as clowns, one of them jokes: I can't believe it, our first performance. They appear briefly in their clown act, but the rest of this carefully scripted show takes place behind the scenes where they explore why their performance didn't check all the boxes because the pie in the face gag didn't have location: this is no laughing matter. The press release's explanation is that they explore the depths of memory and painful past events, and discover the possibility of healing through love and friendship. Reality is a physical comedy pushed to its limits from James & Jamesy with the now usual element of continuous interaction with audience members. The reality: Easy as Pie is a resurrection of vaudeville, so ridiculous at times that the loudest laughter often came from the many children in attendance. Without giving away too much of the plot, the two men explore why they can't complete the simple pie gag by entering each other's minds with special semi-black lighting. They explore the traumatic story, temporarily making it a more adult theme. The familiar elements of O Christmas Tea are repeated – the contortions, pantomime and slow-motion antics, but in a new setting. After the runaway success of O Christmas Tea during their West Coast tour in late 2023, the enthusiastic audience response to Easy as Pie will hopefully produce a third James & Jamesy tour.

