Large landslide damages Hollywood Hills home

A massive landslide damaged and partially buried a home in the Hollywood Hills as an impending storm has neighbors worried about even greater damage to come. The house is located on Sunset View Drive and just above the iconic Chateau Marmont Hotel. The property was being renovated at the time and the owner said he was set to move his family in in a few days. His neighbors called him Wednesday evening to tell him the devastating news. A neighbor's cellphone video captured the moment the steep hill above the house began to collapse. “The hill is giving way, oh my God! we hear the neighbor say in the video. And it makes all kinds of noises, like it's cracking. Another neighbor, David Marvisi, witnessed the shocking collapse. “We were at home yesterday and all of a sudden we heard a bang and we went out,” Marvisi said. We saw all this dirt fall at 5 p.m. in the afternoon. Shifting mud settled on the back portion of the house as thick dirt made its way through the back patio door, completely covered the windows and parts of the roof and wrapped around the exterior in general. “I think it costs about $500,000 to fix this,” Marvisi said. The house has about $50,000 worth of damage, but it needs shotcrete because his property starts from there and goes all the way through. Firefighters arrived at the home to cordon off the scene and city officials have since red-tagged the property. Two winning Powerball tickets worth $1.6 million sold in Southern California

The homeowner said he hopes city or county officials will help cover the costs of removing debris and repairing his home following this natural disaster. “No insurance covers that,” Marvisi said. There is no way to get insurance to cover this. Marvisi has lived across the street for 21 years and said he has witnessed hills collapse in the past, but none have ever been this bad. “You have to be very careful,” he said. You need to know what you're getting into because Mother Nature can cost you money. Video captures suspect robbing Orange County bank

On Thursday, city safety inspectors and geologists were inspecting the property and assessing the hillside, as well as the homes directly above it. So far, no other houses have been affected by the landslide. However, with a storm arriving on Friday, residents are preparing for the worst. Earlier Thursday, at least three Newport Beach homes were also threatened by a destructive landslide.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/large-landslide-damages-hollywood-hills-home/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos