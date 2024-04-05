Entertainment
TV preview: Four spring shows to spice up your quarter
Correction: The original version of this article incorrectly stated that Ncuti Gatwa was the 15th actor to play the Doctor in “Doctor Who.” In fact, he plays the character of the Fifteenth Doctor.
This post was updated on April 4 at 10:07 p.m.
This long-awaited spring TV slate is finally in bloom.
Alongside the May flowers, this year's April showers will bring a new line-up of captivating shows to the small screen. From returning beloved franchises to introducing entirely new worlds, a wide range of options will leave viewers buzzing like bees.
Read on to see the Daily Bruins' picks to brighten up the season.
Hacks, Season 3 (Max)
Hacks are back.
After a two-year hiatus, Max's award-winning comedy-drama series Hacks will return for its third season on May 2. The series stars Jean Smart as famous Las Vegas stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, who recruits Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a previously unemployed comedian, to help her modernize her act and attract a new generation. With Deborah and Avas' headstrong personalities and countless clashes over the past two seasons, Hacks understands the generation gap, allowing the two characters to slowly overcome their differences as they bond over their love of comedy and their determination to succeed.
Although the final season ended with Deborah firing Ava and encouraging her to focus on her own career after the special they developed was a success, seasons Trailer shows Ava reuniting with Deborah as they navigate together the older comedians who have rekindled stardom. Set on Elton Johns Im Still Standing, the trailer promises audiences that Deborah and Avas' story isn't over yet, with snippets of the outlandish antics in store for Deborah, Ava and the rest of the ensemble in this new chapter in the entertainment scene.
With another season of comedy and mayhem, it looks like Hacks is still standing.
Maya Vibhakar
Doctor Who, season 14 (BBC, Disney+)
A new era has arrived for the longest-running science fiction series in history.
The latest entry in the Doctor Who universe will be released on BBC and Disney+ on May 11 and 10, respectively. The new season is the 14th to be released since the program was revived in 2005, and the 40th since the saga began in 1963. Eight episodes will mark the first full series with Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and the English actress Millie Gibson as companion. Ruby Sunday. Gatwa made his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in last year's episode The Giggle, and was joined by Gibson in the Christmas special episode The Church on Ruby Road.
Joining an illustrious list of guest stars, drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, who won the fifth season of RuPauls Drag Race and the seventh season of RuPauls Drag Race All Stars, will appear as a villainess in the second episode of The Devils Chord. American actor Jonathan Groff, best known for his roles in the film Frozen and the Broadway production Hamilton, is also set to be the antagonist in the sixth episode of Rogue. Over the course of the series, Gatwa and Gibson's characters are set to jump through space and visit decades spanning from the 1960s to the British Regency in the early 19th century.
If Doctor Who's six-decade legacy is any indication, Gatwa became The Doctor is set to entertain viewers while providing more content for a rabid multi-generational fan community.
Reid Sperisen
The Bridgerton Chronicles, season 3 (Netflix)
Bridgerton will generate a lot of buzz among Ton members and viewers as a new love story makes its long-awaited debut.
The Regency-era romance series will return to Netflix next month, with the first part of the third season airing on May 16 and the second on June 13. Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the noble Bridgerton family as they sail. Social season of English high society. The third installment of the series will focus on returning stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, respectively. Their love story will take center stage after the whirlwind of chaos, collusion and communication problems of the previous season.
Set in the early to mid-1800s, the show promises a world of fantasy, grandeur, and endless possibilities as the characters continue to redefine what love is. After season two's first season of scandal-filled fake dating and enemies-turned-lovers discord, season three will boast an equally enticing friends-meets-lovers romance between Bridgerton's third eldest son and the wallflower who s will finally venture into the spotlight.
As readers of Lady Whistledowns will agree, tea in London's high society is hot, and this season of Bridgerton promises not to disappoint.
Sydney Gaw
The Sidekick (Disney+)
Return to a galaxy far, far away, but this time, even longer ago.
The Sidekick, led by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, is the latest live-action series set in the Star Wars universe, launching June 4 on Disney+. Set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, the series takes place at the end of a peaceful era called the High Republic era. Described as a mystery thriller, the series follows a group of Jedi as they investigate a series of murders potentially linked to an emerging dark side presence.
The first trailer for the series showcases a lot of things that fans will be excited about. Not only does it feature just about the most lightsabers seen on camera since Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, but it also features samurai-style action sequences, an exciting step for the franchise . Additionally, The Acolyte teases the potential return of iconic Jedi Masters such as Plo Koon, who was reportedly spotted in the series' official trailer.
With a darker story and plenty of Jedi action, The Acolyte is worth checking out when it moves from Lightspeed to Disney+ this spring.
Gavin Meichelbock
