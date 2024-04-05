Entertainment
This is how Vizag welcomed the “Badshah of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan visited Visakhapatnam to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. The actor who co-owns the KKR franchise is always there to cheer for his team.
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and co-owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), were present at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3, to support his team in their match against Delhi Capitals ( DC). Several videos and photos of his arrival in Vizag have surfaced online. Accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani Gurnani, King Khan applauded from the stands as Kolkata won the match and beat Delhi by 106 runs. Interestingly, KKR reached the second highest score of the season with 272 runs, while DC were all out for 166. Ahead of the exciting match, Pooja delighted SRK fans by sharing a photo of the welcome gift that the superstar received at the Novotel hotel. It included a variety of traditional treats and a poster depicting Shah Rukh in the iconic KKR jersey, along with a sweet note saying: Welcome to the City of Destiny.
Throughout the match, Pooja, Shah Rukh Khan and other spectators enthusiastically cheered for KKR, as the team created an electric atmosphere at the Vizag Stadium. The match kept the crowd in suspense for two exciting hours as KKR played a quality match. Thanks to the exceptional batting of Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, KKR set the scoreboard on fire with a total of 272 runs in 20 overs. However, it was brilliant final overs from the DC bowlers that prevented KKR from surpassing the highest IPL total of 277, recently set by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians.
After the match, Pooja Dadlani Gurnani also shared a photo of Sunil Narine during his post-match interview with Harsha Bhogle and called him Superman for his stellar performance against Delhi Capitals. The West Indies star player single-handedly gave DC a tough time as he scored 85 runs. His remarkable innings ended when Rishabh Pant caught the ball behind the stumps and during his batting, the player hit seven fours and several sixes. Alongside Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi also showed his talent by scoring his maiden fifty. Later, contributions from Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Shreyas Iyer led the team to a huge score.
For those who don't know, Pooja Dadlani has been Shah Rukh Khan's manager for 12 years. Even during SRK's tough times, Pooja stood by the superstar and so did his family. Apart from managing Khan's professional work, she also oversees his affairs, including Red Chillies Entertainment and the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
On the work front, after Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in an untitled film, alongside Pathaan 2 and many other projects.
