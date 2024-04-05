Coucou, the casual yet elegant French restaurant, is expanding to West Hollywood





Delicious Venice Restaurant Opens New Location With Exciting Menu Additions By Dolores Quintana As we reported earlier this year, Coucou, the charming French restaurant in Venice, had plans to open a new location in West Hollywood, and the time has come. Last week, the new Coucou West Hollywood had a soft opening, first inviting family and friends, then unofficially opening the doors. This week, the restaurant is operating at full capacity and taking reservations. The new restaurant is located at 9045 Santa Monica Boulevard and you can book reservations at Lost. Hayley Feldman, co-owner and co-creator of Coucou, said, “Our menu in West Hollywood is the same as Venice but with some fun additions. This is made possible by a larger kitchen. We were able to introduce some more classic French specialties but with our signature touch. My favorite example is our snail flatbread. This is a really nice way to enjoy escargots that I've never seen before, made with pork lard, smoked bacon, Peads & Barnett, aioli and green garlic. We've also added five new cocktails to the menu. But the biggest change is our enclosed outdoor terrace, which will host brunch in the coming weeks. The restaurant's Instagram mentions that Coucou West Hollywood has a terrace. The post reads: One of the most exciting things about our new West Hollywood location is our enclosed outdoor patio. This is what attracted us to space! Star jasmine, boxwood hedges and ficus create a completely private enclave; you can forget that you are located in one of the most populated neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Feldman added, “The brand translated well into the new space. Size-wise, it still seems intimate by Los Angeles standards. The Coucou brand is about having fun and not taking yourself too seriously. That said, we care a lot about all the little details and the quality of the food and ingredients we serve. I would say the new space is a dressed-up version of Coucou Venice. I think that's the nature of being in a different part of Los Angeles. The Coucous website describes the restaurant as a celebration of aperitif and craft cocktail culture. Inspired by the timeless bars and bistros of France, Coucou crosses traditional French cuisine with products from the California coast prepared on a lively grill. The gourmet menu was created by chef Jacob Wetherington, a former student of Le Bouchon. Coucou has two locations: Venice and West Hollywood. Both spaces embody convivial elegance, pairing refined French dishes with classic frozen cocktails, Californian and French wines and an enlightened selection of French aperitifs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://smmirror.com/2024/04/coucou-the-casual-yet-elegant-french-restaurant-expands-to-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos