Williamsburg gymnast earns state champion status

WILLIAMSBURG When Maddy Sipe was a year and a half old, her parents signed her up for a mommy and me gymnastics class at the Williamsburg Indoor Sports Complex (WISC).

Competing throughout her childhood, Sipe progressed from level to level, eventually moving on to the competitive gymnastics program at Dreams Gymnastics Center in Toano.

“Gymnastics got serious when I was at level seven or eight. Level eight was my first year competing on my own the entire season. Up until that point, I always had at least one other teammate in every game. Competing alone, it felt more real and I realized I was really there,” Sipe said.

Sipe, who also competes as a member of the Warhill High School track and field team, balances two sports and seven high school classes. Five of these courses at the AP level. She goes to the gym five days a week, and four of those workouts last three and a half hours.

She attributes her ability to balance all of her activities to the lessons she learned at the gym.

“It’s definitely difficult, especially as a high school student. I really think that taking the Xcel program helped me learn how to manage my time. The first year I did Xcel was also the first year I ran track. Some days it is very difficult to get up at 6:30 in the morning, go to school, run track, and then go to the gym. I usually get home at 8 p.m., and then it's just homework and bed. I enjoy everything I do, that’s what helps me the most,” Sipe said.

Transitioning to the Xcel program in 2021, Sipe competed in the Xcel Diamond program in 2021 and 2022, the Xcel Sapphire program in 2023, and has now returned to competing in the Junior Olympics program's digital level system.

Sipe loves competing on vault and finds competing on bars difficult.

“Vault has always been one of my strongest events. I really enjoy it because you get two chances instead of one and I always liked falling more and the vault feels like it's more of that speed. My least favorite is the bars, it's probably my weakest event but I still enjoy it. I haven’t always had the best relationships with bars,” Sipe said.

At the Virginia State Championship held in late March, Sipe competed at level eight, against 17- and 18-year-olds from across the Commonwealth. She placed first on vault with a 9.850, sixth on bars with a 9.075, tied for first on beam with a score of 9.350, first on floor with a 9.650 and first in the all-around with a score of 37,925.

Becoming a state champion was a goal she and her coach shared.

“I was so happy. My coach had even told me that after I competed on floor and finished my competition, he said he promised himself that if I still competed with him as a senior, he would would be a state champion. I can't even explain it, I was so happy in the moment. I felt like I had truly accomplished what I had trained for all these years.” remembers Sipe.

During the 2024 season, Sipe achieved qualifying scores on vault to make the US Top 100 list. The list compiles the scores of all gymnasts who competed at that particular level during that year, regardless of age and region, and ranks them in order of the top 100 scores.

“I feel really proud and I feel like all the hard work I've put in over the years has really paid off. I feel so accomplished seeing my name up there. It’s just awesome,” Sipe said.

As one of the older gymnasts training at Dreams Gymnastics Center, Sipe is fully aware of the “little eyes” on her at the gym. She wants to be a positive role model for young people.

“Just being there every day really helped me the most.” On days when you have no motivation, just being there and with your team really helps you and them. Given the mental difficulty of gymnastics, this team aspect is simply crucial. Gymnastics is such a mental sport. One of my old coaches said it was 10% physical and 90% mental, and I completely agree with that. Having a strong connection can really help you get stronger and overcome that mental aspect,” Sipe said.

Her score at the state competition qualified her to compete in the next regional competition in Pennsylvania at Ursinus College. She will compete in all four events against gymnasts from seven other states.

After graduating in June, Sipe is looking forward to college. She hopes to find a school that offers a gymnastics club team, simply because she can't imagine her life without the sport.

“Gymnastics is such an important part of my life that it’s hard to imagine having to give it up.”