Not just Taapsee Pannu, but these Bollywood brides also ditched traditional lehengas for a unique bridal look

Lehengas and weddings go hand in hand, there’s no denying it. However, Taapsee Pannus' viral wedding video has once again inspired us to step out of our comfort zone and experiment on our big day. For her intimate wedding ceremony with longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe, the actor stunned in a short red anarkali suit. She was made for a beautiful bride. But Pannu isn't the only Bollywood beauty who ditched a designer lehenga on her wedding day. Before Taapsee, the following celebrity brides made heads turn with their unique bridal looks. Bollywood brides who ditched bridal lehengas

Alia Bhatt

For her intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's reigning queen Alia Bhatt wore an ivory organza saree curated by Sabyasachi. She completed the look with open hair and a dupatta on her head, basking in her bridal glow. Ironically, four days later, Bhatt donned a heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga as Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif and Kareena on their wedding day

The actor is an OG diva and is known for setting fashion trends. Well, at her royal wedding with Saif Ali Khan, Bebo decided to create yet another iconic moment by wearing a gold sharara and rust orange kurta. She looked divine! It was the same sharara that Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore wore during her wedding to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kajol

Kajol and Ajay on the occasion of their wedding

In 1999, Queen of Hearts Kajol got married to actor Ajay Devgn. They got married in a traditional Hindu Maharashtrian wedding ceremony at the actors' home. For her big day, Kajol decided to ditch a lehenga and instead opted for 9 yards of elegance. She looked stunning in a green saree teamed with matching chooda

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding day

One of the most beautiful women on planet Earth looked even more stunning when she got married to Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya, who hails from South India, made it clear to designer Neeta Lulla that she would only wear a kanjeevaram saree on her wedding day. If rumors are to be believed, the saree was made of gold thread and adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Genelia Deshmukh

For her dream wedding with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia decided to wear a bright red saree with heavy gold kundan border. She was a breathtaking Maharashtrian bride, but the highlight of her bridal look was definitely that gorgeous smile.

