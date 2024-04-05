Daily Hampshire Gazette – Around and About with Richard McCarthy: Living the dream? In less than a minute, a new pitcher loses more than the game

Sometimes I turn on the TV for what a friend of mine calls chewing gum for the mind, just something to chew on a little. Every once in a while, that expected light entertainment turns into something more than that, something captivating, and not necessarily in a warm and fuzzy way. This is what happened on February 24 at 3:27 p.m.

I knew the Boston Red Sox were playing one of their first spring training exhibition games at 1 p.m. that afternoon, so a little after 3 p.m. I turned on the television to watch this which remained in the match as long as it interested me. If you're not really into sports, don't let the fact that this story involves a ball game put you off. It's no more simply a story about what happened on the field that day than A Christmas Carol is just a story about a grumpy old man named Scrooge having a restless night. I will make it my duty to tell this story so that it is accessible and interesting to everyone, from the baseball aficionado to the most indifferent to sports.

The Red Sox were playing an away game that day at the Baltimore Orioles' spring training park in Sarasota, Florida. The Sox led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the final at-bat for the Orioles to tie or win the game.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora put the ball in the hands of a 25-year-old pitcher to close out the game. In his three seasons of professional baseball in the minor leagues, this pitcher had never played above the level of High-A ball, three notches below the major leagues. There are a lot of guys who reach the minor league level that he had, but never climbed the ladder to play even a single game in the major leagues. But he was there.

Now is where the intrigue starts to kick up a notch.

The new pitcher was Nathan Patrick Nate Tellier, born in Boston and raised in Attleboro, less than 45 miles from Fenway Park, the regular season home of the Red Sox. He watched Red Sox games with his grandfather, and like many New England kids, he grew up with dreams of playing for them. Unlike almost every other child with this fervent hope, that day he would have the chance to live his dream.

Not only had Nate never reached a level higher than High-A ball, but his statistical record wasn't very impressive. For those of you who know what that means, his ERA in High-A last season was 7.13 and his career ERA in the minor leagues was 5.72. For those of you who don't know what an ERA is, that record would probably translate to a D grade. He had a fastball with good velocity and struck out a relatively high strikeout ratio, but he had some control issues to go with that, he walked too many batters because he couldn't get the ball over home plate. Nate was also a Cinderella story. He was signed for a relatively modest amount of money to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, a Division 3 college baseball program. He sold Christmas trees from his home in the off-season to supplement his salary in the minor leagues of baseball.

What happened that day when Nate Tellier first stood on the major league pitcher's mound happened very quickly, so I'll tell you about it very quickly.

The leadoff batter hit Nates' first pitch to center field for a single. Nates' first pitch to the second batter was a wild pitch that the catcher had to chase down. When Nate threw his next pitch, the batter sent the ball over the outfield fence for a two-run homer to win the game for the Orioles, 4-3. Game over!

In the time it took him to throw three pitches, in less than a minute, Nates' castle in the sky's dream had disappeared in a puff of smoke over the left-center field fence. I had seen inauspicious beginnings before, in sports, in the arts, at work, anywhere, but nothing as brutal and rapid as the debacle that took place on that lazy, sunny afternoon in Sarasota.

I spent some time watching TV, soaking in the pathos of the moment. Then I decided to follow what happened to Nate during the remainder of spring training, to see when and if he had the chance to pitch on the big league mound again, the opportunity to expel the demons that these three throws had generated in his head.

Nate didn't get that opportunity. On March 11, he was released outright from the Red Sox organization. For those of you unfamiliar with baseball lingo, that means his employment ended, he was no longer a professional baseball player.

When I read this, I wondered what it would be like for Nate if he never played professional ball again, what would he do with the reality that his entire big league career consisted of three disastrous pitches during 'a spring training exhibition game. Most people don't live out their childhood dreams, but what do you do if you get that chance and your dream turns into a nightmare in less than a minute?

As of the deadline for this column, no other Major League Baseball organization had signed Nate for one of its minor league teams.

There is an expression in sports that someone who spends a short time in the major leagues is only there for a cup of coffee. Hopefully Nate will get a chance to use Java more.

If that doesn't happen, let's hope he finds peace at 3:27 p.m., February 24, 2024.

Richard McCarthy, Amherst resident and longtime columnist at the Springfield Republican, writes a monthly column for the Gazette.