Entertainment
OPINION: Is there any potential in the collaboration of South actors with Bollywood stars?
The current scenario of Indian cinema is reaching new heights as players from various industries are now trying to explore cross-sector collaborations which can also create opportunities for upcoming artists. In recent years, many collaborations have taken place that have broken barriers for many in the industry. In my opinion, it's amazing how the film industry has allowed actors and directors to showcase their talent and creativity on a larger scale. By expanding beyond their territories, they were able to accomplish much more and gain recognition around the world.
One of the best recent examples is Prithviraj Sukumaran in Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part I: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel. The actor was not only offered a lead role in the film but also got an opportunity to explore himself in an action thriller Prabhas. And he stood out! Varadharaja Mannar's character has not only reached new heights but has also got movie buffs excited for his upcoming adventures.
Each industry has its unique strengths and styles, and they have a lot to learn from each other. Thanks to technological advancements too, it has become easier than ever to bridge the gap between different film industries. Also in terms of cultures to collaborate on exciting new projects. Alia Bhatt's short but impactful appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the best examples of this.
By working together, actors and directors can bring their unique perspectives and skills and create films that resonate with audiences around the world. It can also lead to an exchange of ideas and techniques.
In terms of box office, a collaboration between the South Indian film industry and Bollywood has huge potential. South Indian films have a strong fan base not only in India but also in other countries, especially in South East Asia. Similarly, Bollywood films enjoy huge success in India and abroad.
The year 2024 will see many great cross-cultural collaborations between them. Let's look at them.
Janhvi Kapoor in Jr NTR starrer Devara
Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her debut in the Telugu industry with Jr. NTR starrer Devara: Part I, directed by Koratala Siva. In the upcoming thriller, Janhvi Kapoor played the crucial role alongside Jr NTR, which is a great opportunity for the actress to explore herself with a full-fledged action thriller.
The project will also mark the debut of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who has been roped in to play the character as an antagonist against Jr NTR. The film is scheduled to release on October 10, 2024. It will be a delightful experience for movie lovers to see Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan together on the big screen. Hopefully the collaboration between the stars will work out and open up opportunities for others.
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Pawan Kalyan
Emraan Hashmi has been one of the best actors in the Hindi industry. The actor has always focused on potential-based stories, which has made him versatile. The actor is all set for his big, big collaboration with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming project titled OG, helmed by director Sujeeth. Emraan will be seen as an antagonist named Omi Bhau in the action thriller. This seems to be an epic collaboration as Emraan Hashmi is going to take part in another action project after his Bollywood film titled Tiger 3.
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Prithviraj Sukumaran is undeniably one of the most famous actors who has always fascinated fans with his dynamic presence and exceptional roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran also teamed up with director Ali Abbas Zafar for his biggest entertainer of 2024 titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
Prithviraj has been cast as the character of an antagonist, which is yet another big opportunity for the actor to portray himself in a negative shade after his 2020 cult thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2024, and it would surely be a delightful experience for movie buffs to see Prithviraj Sukumaran in a high-profile action thriller.
Manushi Chhillar in Varun Tej's Operation Valentine
Manushi Chhillar recently featured in Operation Valentine, co-starring Varun Tej, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film was set against the backdrop of Balakot airstrike which took place on February 26, 2019. Manushi was featured alongside Varun and she played a very crucial role in the aerial action thriller.
It was great to see that a female lead was given the opportunity to explore her character in a bilingual project. The film was released theatrically on March 1, 2024 and received a mixed response from audiences and critics.
