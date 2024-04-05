Where to Glamp in New Jersey and New York: Book These Sites Now

If you want to spend time outdoors, but you're not a fan of the classic tent and sleeping bag combination, it's time to try glamping.

The North East is home to some of the most beautiful forests and mountains, and there are an abundance of 'glamour' + 'camping' = 'glamping' glamping sites that offer an immersive nature experience with the benefit of modern living and luxurious. But these sites book up quickly, so if you're looking to upgrade your camping trip this summer, now's the time to act.

Book your summer glamping stay at one of these five nearby locations:

Safari in the Adirondacks, New York

If you don't mind a trip that involves a little driving, consider booking a stay at the Adirondack Safari in Warrensburg, New York. Recently recognized as the eighth best glamping destination In the country near The Dyrt, Adirondack Safari is a sprawling luxury tent campground located along the Schroon River and minutes from Lake George.

From June 14 to September 2, visitors are invited to stay at one of the sites six styles of tents with different themes, including Classic, Adirondack, Island, India, Luxe and Native American. Each tent also includes all your glamping amenities, including queen beds with bedding, rugs, lamps, fan, fire pit, charcoal grill, and covered picnic tables.

Adirondack Safari also offers daily activities included in your stay, including outdoor movies, river tubing, volleyball, corn hole, and live entertainment. Painting classes led by local artists also take place daily at 4 p.m. for an additional $20 per person. And if you want to explore outside of the glamping grounds, there are a variety of local attractions nearby.

Information: Starting rates range from $159 to $249 per night depending on the number of guests and booking dates. A minimum stay of two nights is required for all reservations.

Go: 346 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg; 518-600-1026, adirondacksafari.com.

Six Flags Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa, Jackson

The Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson is opening for the first time this summer. It's the ultimate glamping adventure, but with a twist: your cabin will be located in the middle of the theme park's Wild Safari, which is home to more than 1,200 animals across 350 acres.

With a total of 20 luxury suites accommodating up to six guests each, a stay at Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa includes breakfast, daily morning giraffe feeding, evening events, daily tickets to each park Six Flags Great Adventure for every guest and the chance to book a VIP tour.

Information: Rates start at $600 per night for the Couples Glamping Suite and increase for larger rooms and safari views. A minimum stay of two nights is required for all reservations.

Go: 1 Six Flags Boulevard, Jackson; 732-928-2000, sixflags.com/savannahsunset.

Moon Valley Campground, Vernon Township

For an option a little closer to home, but no less grand and luxurious, look no further than Moon Valley Campground. Located at the base of Wawayanda Mountain, between the Stairway to Heaven and Pochuck Boardwalk hikes on the Appalachian Trail, Moon Valley Campground offers a relaxing getaway in style.

Here you can choose between five different campsites, including The Lookout, Hilltop Hideaway, and Heavens Landing. Each of these sites includes a queen bed with fresh bedding, a pop-up tent for additional guests, a battery bank and battery-operated fan, and a fire pit and picnic table.

Guests can also visit the Valley Farmers Cooperative at the entrance to the property, which sells local grass-fed meats and artisan farm products, or stroll to nearby Heaven Hill Farms to purchase produce and produce agricultural activities, as well as seasonal family activities. .

Information: Rates range from $150 to $225 per night for the campground's most premium sites, and rates are $40 per night for a basic campsite. A minimum stay of two nights is required for all reservations.

Go: 442, route 94, Vernon township; 973-900-2773, moonvalleycampground.com.

AutoCamp Catskills, Saugerties

Another glamping spot that requires a trip to upstate New York but is definitely worth it is AutoCamp Catskills in Saugerties, New York.

The site offers five different styles of accommodation, including airstreams, cabins, family cabins, base camps and luxury tents. Each option includes a flat-screen TV with Bluetooth audio system, a kitchenette with cooking utensils and storage, a modern spa-inspired bathroom, luxury bath products and towels, and heating and air conditioning.

To eat, you can enjoy an à la carte option in the kitchen and in the site's general store. And for fun, you can explore the historic towns of Woodstock and Saugerties, hike the Catskill Mountains' many trails, relax at the site's classic Hudson Valley-style clubhouse, or participate in AutoCamp activities like forest bathing, natural dyeing, yoga and weekly campfire. music.

Information: Starting rates range from $151 to $458 per night depending on the number of guests and booking dates.

Go: 882 Route 212, Saugerties; 866-921-7440, autocamp.com/location/catskills/.

Panther Lake Camping Resort, Andover

Nestled in the 160 wooded acres surrounding 45-acre Panther Lake, Panther Lake Camping Resort offers you the traditional camping experience with upscale cabin living.

With seven different cabin plans including amenities such as full-size refrigerators, stoves and ovens, coffee makers, heating and air conditioning, plus picnic tables, fire pits and outdoor grills, you'll feel right at home . Cabins do not include linens, so be sure to pack essentials like sheets, blankets, pillows, towels, dish soap, and paper products.

Panther Lake Camping Resort also offers a ton of activities, like volleyball, tennis, and pickleball courts, as well as a game room, fishing pier, and hiking trail.

Information: Starting rates for cabins range from $155 to $295 on normal days and $175 to $315 during holidays and special events.

Go: 6 Panther Lake Campground Road, Byram Township; 973-347-4440, pantherlakecampingresort.com.