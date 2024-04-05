Game of Thrones Actor Joseph Gatt Sues Los Angeles, DA, Police Over False Pedophile Allegations





Joseph Gatt, actor best known for his roles in Game Of Thrones And Star Trek Into Darknessfiled suit Thursday against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former prosecutor and a police detective, alleging they publicly labeled him a serial pedophile by arresting him and slapping him with false accusations two years ago. Gatt, 52, is seeking $40 million, according to his civil rights lawsuit. deposit Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles. This comes nearly two months after criminal charges against him were dropped pending further investigation, according to court records. It was determined that there were valid concerns about the sufficiency of the evidence, a spokesperson for Gascán's office said. NBCLos Angeles. The accusation was dismissed by the appointed prosecutor. Gatt was arrested in early 2022 on a warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offense, Los Angeles Police Department officials said at the time. In his suit, Gatt alleges that his interaction with the 16-year-old stemmed from a cameo he had recorded for their anniversary. The unidentified teenager, an admittedly obsessed fan of his, allegedly contacted him on Instagram several times over the next three months and Gatt responded in a manner that was entirely appropriate and consistent with typical celebrity-fan exchanges, the complaint states. Unbeknownst to Gatts and apparently using software readily available on the Internet for the specific purpose of creating fake social media conversations to deceive and impress her friends, Jane Doe then entirely fabricated fake conversations between herself and Gatt via social media platform Snapchat that were of a sexual nature. nature and pure fantasy, it continues. After Does's older sister discovered these false conversations in 2021 and reported them to law enforcement, a completely botched criminal investigation followed, according to the lawsuit, failing to properly substantiate the teen's claims. Deputy Los Angeles County District Attorney Angela Brunson simply ignored glaring red flags that would have led any reasonable person to recognize the complete lack of probable cause, he adds. After the charges against him were announced, Gatt was immediately canceled and what was previously a budding acting career was destroyed, according to his lawsuit. His representatives failed him and he was fired from three film projects in which he had previously been involved. Gatt immediately stopped receiving further role offers or audition opportunities, and instead received numerous death threats and was stalked and pursued by a man. Daily Mail journalist, he specifies. After Brunson, who the lawsuit alleges had personal bias and animosity against Gattre, resigned, he hired a private forensic investigator, who discovered that Jane Doe had entirely fabricated both her allegations and the conversations photographs on which the criminal charges were based. Gatts' attorney, Dean Pamphilis, said Deadline that the accusations against his client were based entirely on fabricated evidence. Twenty months later, when the fabricated evidence was finally disclosed to Mr. Gatt and Mr. Gatt's forensic expert was prepared to expose the truth in open court, the Los Angeles district attorney voluntarily dismissed the criminal complaint, declared Pamphilis. However, Mr. Gatt had already lost his community, his acting career and his personal reputation. We look forward to recovering Mr. Gatt's enormous losses in court. When approached by Deadline, the LAPD and the Los Angeles County District Attorneys' Office had no comment due to ongoing litigation. Gatt played Thenn Warg in the television series Game Of Thronesappearing in three episodes in 2014. He has also appeared in other hit shows including NCIS: New Orleans And True Detectivewhile he recently appeared in the film, Black Adam.

