Michael J. Fox says he's ready to return to acting after retirement





Michael J. Fox may have announced his retirement from acting, but he shared that he's still open to returning to the screen for the right opportunity. THE Back to the future the actor recently said Entertainment tonight that after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29 in 1991, his goals in life shifted from his career to his family. He did not publicly reveal his diagnosis until 1998. “My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing children, and that's what matters most,” Fox said, referring to his children, whom he shares with his wife Tracy Pollan. “And then the other one is with the [Michael J. Fox] foundation.” Fox revealed in 2020 that he was retiring from on-screen work after speaking openly about his struggles with his memory and memorizing lines of dialogue. However, he said AND that he's not completely opposed to taking on another acting role “if something came up, I could put my realities – my challenges – into it if I could figure it out.” Fox added that making its Apple TV+ 2023 documentary Always “It just happened” and ended up being a “big thrill,” so “if someone offers me a role, and I do it, and I have a good time, great.” THE Rotation city The actor previously shared that he became selective when choosing projects later in his career due to his health issues. “When I made the spin-off of [The] Good wifeWhich one is [The] Good fight, I didn't remember the lines. I just got this blank,” he said on Mike Birbiglia. Working on it podcast in 2022. At the time, he said he had the “same problem” while filming Kiefer Sutherland's show. Designated survivor. “It was a legal thing, and I just couldn’t get it,” Fox recalls. “But what [was] What was really refreshing was that I didn't panic. I didn't panic. I just thought, “Well, that’s it. Let's move on. A key part of this process is memorizing lines, and I can't do that. Last year, Fox also said Empire Magazine that he felt a scene in Quentin Tarantino's film Once upon a time in Hollywood It was also a sign for him to retire. “There is a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character no longer remembers his lines. He goes back to his dressing room and he's screaming at himself in the mirror, completely crazy,” he told the outlet. “I had this moment where I looked in the mirror and I thought, 'I don't I don't remember anymore.'” Fox ultimately made the decision that it was time to “move on,” calling it a “peaceful” decision.

