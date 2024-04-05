Entertainment
Sex and the City is on Netflix. The perfect Gen Z is a group of Charlottes | Television
IIf you're uninhibited and prone to monologues about your pelvic floor, you're a Samantha. If you're a narcissist knee-deep in Klarna loans for your RealReal purchases, you're a Carrie. And if you subscribe to the revisionist view that Miranda's no-nonsense approach to life makes her an unsung hero of feminism, then your choice is obvious.
Any woman with a television has played at some point in the last two decades Which Sex and the City Character Are You? I met the self-proclaimed Carries, Samanthas, and Mirandas. But we very rarely meet a consenting Charlotte.
And why would they? She is the most criticized of the quartet. Sex and the City was a groundbreaking show that revolutionized television's portrayal of what it means to be a single woman. But Charlotte, an award-winning gallery whose only aspiration is to lock away a Wasp husband, has remained a bridge to the past. His prudery was a foil to the sexual exploits of his more adventurous friends. Shes Park Avenue Pollyanna, a killjoy and moralist who literally runs away from the table when a playful brunch conversation turns to the taste of semen.
All six seasons of Sex and the City launched on Netflix this week. a lot think pieces writers worried that Gen Z couldn't handle the clock. After all, it's a series that has long been criticized for its lack of diversity, offensive depiction of LGBTQ+ characters, and out-of-touch class politics. These authors fear that, much like Charlotte, Gen Z takes itself too seriously to understand that comedy is a product of its times that generally doesn't hold up years later.
But as an older Gen Z who has watched the entire series no less than four times, I would like to say that this is unfair. Despite generalizations that my cohorts are overly sensitive to the slightest discomforts of adulthood, I have full confidence in us understanding that times were different 26 years ago. We can handle it.
That said, I think my generations read in the series will be different. For millennials, Miranda has always been the coolest of the quartet. But for Gen Z, I think Charlotte will finally get her due. In many ways, my generation says I'm a Charlotte even if they don't know it. Here's why:
She is the ancestor of quiet luxury: There is an aspirational Gen Z trend of dressing lavishly, but not ostentatiously. Think about stealth wealth: Sofia Richie wears a simple but expensive white Prada dress on a summer day, or a TikToker frolicking around Paris in the $1,130 range Totem scarf jacket. Charlotte, similarly, idolizes old money glamour, signaling her status in understated Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang, all highly desirable these days. Every day was a weekend at the country club for Charlotte. She didn't need to dress sartorially like Carrie in her tutus or deliberately dress up Miranda's proto-normcore. Your coastal grandmother wishes she could be subtle.
She's a prude: Charlotte has her share of sexcapades, she is the only one of the main four to admit to having practiced tuchus-lingus, justifying this by the fact that she only did it under the sanctity of marriage.
But overall, many of his bedroom antics, or lack thereof, are presented as Victorian. She hates blowjobs and waits to have sex with her first husband until they are married.
All this gives rise to jokes about his virtue. supposedly Puritan are generally having less sex, delaying the age at which we start, and eschewing the type of hookup culture that Samantha Jones enjoyed in favor of fewer partners.
It's a girl on horseback: Charlotte is proof that if you follow a silly trend long enough, it will become cool. Sex and the City was filmed when Central Park still had a working stable. In the second season, Charlotte goes there to try to overcome her childhood fear of horses. (She was thrown out by someone named Taddy.)
More than two decades later, Generation Z has reappropriated the archetype of the equestrian. Once a term for the type of college student obsessed with ponies, it's now a an authentic aestheticwith Stella McCartney building a collection around the theme, tapping Gen Z model Kendall Jenner poses nude on a white horse.
She is a traditional wife: Charlotte's wifely ambitions clashed with the third-wave feminism of the shows' heyday. She's essentially a traditional Upper East Side bride who quits her job after getting married to embark on an intense life of decorating townhouses and throwing parties.
It looks a lot like these housemates you see them spending their days on TikTok, rejecting an office life for a leisurely existence of midday Pilates classes and spontaneous housework, all funded by an off-camera benefactor. Generation Z has long flirted with these pretensions of traditional wivesboasting about their lack of ambition and hated for their wholehearted adherence to gender roles.
She's actually a good friend: According to the Washington Post, 55% of Generation Z and millennials say friendship is more important than a romantic partner. This reminds me of wise (and show-defining) words that came not from SATC leader Carrie, but from its underrated backbone, Charlotte: Maybe our girlfriends are our soul mates and guys are just people to have fun with.
It's about a woman who volunteered to plan Miranda's baby shower while she was struggling with her own infertility issues. She gave Carrie her wedding ring, the last memento of a marriage that ended in pain, so it could be sold to pay rent because, oops, Carrie spent all her money on shoes.
And let's not forget, when Charlotte did got pregnant and met Big at a restaurant during her last trimester, she yelled at the guy so loudly for breaking Carrie's heart that her water broke. If that's not an adventure, I don't know what is.
