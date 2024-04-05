GoFundMe page set up to raise money for actor Adrian Schiller's family after star of ITV's Victoria and Death In Paradise “suddenly” died aged 60

Actor Adrian Schiller's family has launched a fundraiser to support his young son after the Death In Paradise star died suddenly at the age of 60.

The death of the performer, best known for his roles in The Last Kingdom and three series of ITVdrama Victoria, was announced on Thursday by his agents at Scott Marshall Partners, who represented him for more than 30 years.

Messages were then shared from Schiller's social media account by his sister Ginny, including a link to a GoFundMe page collecting donations for his partner Milena and his young son Gabriel.

At the time of writing, fundraising exceeded 7,000 donationsin just 11 hours, with several donors paying tribute to the actor for his contributions to stage and screen.

Posting from Schiller's account on X, formerly Twitter, Ginny said there would be more details about the actor's funeral and memorial in due time.

In 2018, Schiller joined the third season of the historical drama series The Last Kingdom, playing the role of Aethelhelm.

The TV star had also made appearances in Doctor Who and starred alongside Harry Potter actress Emma Watson in Disney's live-action version of Beauty and the Beast.

Just before his death, Adrian had starred in an international tour of the three-hour play The Lehman Trilogy (pictured in February 2024 in the role)

She added: “For now we are taking things step by step, supporting Milena and Gabriel as best we can and trying to understand the unimaginable.

“Please don’t send flowers, but if anyone would like to make a gesture we will set up Trust for Gabriel and there is a link below.”

MailOnline has confirmed with Schiller's agents that the page is legitimate and that the funds will be used to support his family.

Some of those who donated money left tributes to the star on the page – adding to countless other memories from others in film, television and theater.

“Adrian's passing is a huge loss to the world. Condolences and hugs to all his family,” one donor said, while another called him a “wonderful man.”

Schiller was an extremely private person, rarely sharing photos of his family – but in 2018, he shared images of young Gabriel after he underwent open heart surgery.

He wrote: “Two weeks ago he had open heart surgery. And he's back, and he's fighting, and my heart is so full. It's personal, but I want to share it with the world. #GoGabriel.'

The image used on the fundraising page, of the youngster on Schiller's shoulders as he walked through the countryside, was first shared in 2021 with the caption: “We're going horse hunting 'bear…”.

He was recently seen in January as a criminal, named Drake Underwood, in an episode of the BBC crime series Father Brown about a heist gone wrong.

Also known for his theater work, Schiller was part of the cast of the Second World War play The White Factory at the Marylebone Theater last year.

White Factory writer Dmitry Glukhovsky wrote on Instagram that Schiller played the role of Chaim Rumkowski “brilliantly” and that “without him our play would not have been the same.”

Schiller has also appeared in A Touch Of Frost, Raised By Wolves, Residue, The Hollow Crown, Doctor Who, New Tricks, Being Human, Silent Witness, Prime Suspect, Judge John Deed and My Family.

Paying tribute, outgoing National Theater director Rufus Norris said he was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the loss of a member of the company.

He was also known for his work on stage, depicted in Love's Labour's Lost at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park with Rebecca Johnson in 2001.

Pictured playing Ian Dury in Hit Me! at Leicester Square Theater in 2009

Tributes to Adrian Schiller have been pouring in on social media following his sudden and unexpected death this week.

Just before his death, Schiller had performed in an international tour of the three-hour play The Lehman Trilogy.

The Lehman Trilogy's official X account shared, “We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our member and friend, Adrian Schiller.”

The actor's friends and colleagues paid tribute to him, with actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, who starred alongside Adrian in The Merchant of Venice, writing: “Absolutely disgusted to hear of the sudden passing of #AdrianSchiller – the most wonderful actor, ally and mensch.” I'm really sorry to hear this news. May your memory be a blessing.

News of his death came from his agent Scott Marshall Partners on Thursday, with a statement saying: “He passed away far too soon and we, his family and close friends are devastated by this loss.

“His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details about his cause are yet available.

“A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he starred in The Lehman Trilogy, and was eager to continue his international tour in San Francisco.”