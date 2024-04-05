Entertainment
Remembering Kurt Cobain, 3 decades after his untimely death
In the shadow of Kurt Cobain's Seattle home, an unofficial memorial urges fans to pay tribute to the Washington-born Nirvana frontman. Two park benches were adorned with letters, trinkets and graffiti, all in honor of Cobain.
“When you listened to Kurt, you never expected the next lyrics, and you never expected these chord progressions that don't exactly go together,” said fan Erin Bucher, who traveled to Seattle from Arizona to pay tribute to Cobain. and marks the 30th anniversary of the singer's death. Bucher said he turned 13 the day Cobain killed himself in 1994.
“It's amazing that something he never expected would become what he did, you know, and something that he was always against the fame and popularity of,” Bucher said .
Across town, under the Space Needle, the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture or MoPOPis home to the largest collection of Nirvana memorabilia in the world, charting Cobain's journey from a small logging town to immense fame over the band's seven-year history.
“He's an incredible songwriter who writes these catchy songs. He has an incredible voice. His lyrics are nebulous enough that you can make up whatever narrative you want and it's beautiful. There's a sort of tragic aspect to it. home that draws people in one way or another,” said Jacob McMurray, collections and exhibitions manager at MoPOP.
McMurray curated the exhibit, which has been open since 2011. He says Cobain's appeal is multifaceted: While the mainstream music industry had never seen a rock star wear second-hand flannels, fans of 90s were ready for this. Nirvana rose to dazzling fame almost instantly, thanks to the age of MTV, and Cobain's short career ended at its peak, without the group ever having time to release a bad album freezing its success in time .
“That kind of mystery, that discontent, that idea that this is someone who didn't come with a lot of opportunity, but with a lot of talent and ambition and luck, he became the biggest rock star of the world,” McMurray said.
Cobain's legacy is complex, however, mired in the drugs and tragedy that followed him throughout his career. On the day of his death, memorials erupted as fans realized the brutal end of so many young talents.
“The passing of Kurt Cobain in no way diminishes how far he came or the fact that he was an extremely talented musician who truly changed the face of music,” McMurray said.
Back outside Cobain's house, Scott Feldman brought his son Josh, a high school senior, across the country to the memorial.
“We just came here to pay our respects today, and we're going back to New Jersey tonight,” Scott said.
As new generations discover Kurt Cobain and Nirvana, McMurray says that, despite his imperfections, Cobain's legacy lives on in all who find inspiration in his talent.
“It's become a cultural thing, it's more than just a little story that we tell and summarize. It's something that continues to grow and evolve and is a living structure at this point,” he said. McMurray said.
McMurray hopes the exhibit shows what a group of 20-somethings from a small town was able to accomplish, and it's this aspect of the Nirvana and Cobain story that continues to inspire.
If you are suffering from mental health problems and need to speak to someone today or any day, dial 988 for the National Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline.
SEE MORE : Kurt Cobain's broken Fender guitar sold for nearly $600,000
