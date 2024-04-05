E! News' Steve Kmetko on disappearing from Hollywood after being fired

Steve Kmetko was undoubtedly one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood in the '90s.

As co-presenter of E! Live News Alongside Jules Asner, Kmetko was one of the best entertainment journalists in the business, get the best interviews with top talent and reporting from the sidelines at everything from red carpet movie premieres and international film festivals to prestige awards shows like the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Sharon Stone, Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry, Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Madonna, Cher, Elton John, he spoke to them all and, as a rare gay man working in the industry at the time. , deserved praise for being a role model to many. The Ohio native even landed on the cover of The lawyerand starred in a memorable scene in 2001 Zoolander.

But one day he left.

After more than two decades in broadcast journalism, Kmetko was fired from E! in 2002, leaving viewers wondering what happened.

“They refused to let me say goodbye to the audience,” Kmetko, 71, said in an episode of his show new podcast Still there Hollywood released on March 25, noting, “I was asked to leave Hollywood 20 years ago. Let's just say it wasn't my choice.”

These candid remarks, recounted on her podcast to her friend and actress Amy Yasbeck, mark the first time Kmetko has fully opened up about her departure from E! network.

He had hosted the cable channel's flagship program since 1994. But during contract negotiations in 2002, Kmetko made a decision that he says cost him everything.

“There was a kid who followed me and he created a website for me. It was very well done. And that way I posted things there from time to time, I could answer questions from viewers,” he explained. “And so when they were renegotiating my contract and believe me, at the time, I told everyone I had the best job ever; I really loved that job that I did there -low. To the viewers, if you like my work and want to see me continue, I would appreciate it if you would write to management and say: We love Steve.

Management, Kmetko says, didn't like this. Confronted with the post, Kmetko was asked if he had posted the note on a company computer. It was “such a divisive question” that Kmetko didn't remember it and said no. But when IT discovered he had actually written it on his work device, he was told it was an “intellectual property” violation and he was fired.

“They said they couldn't let a journalist… lie like that,” Kmetko recalled, adding that he then left it to “the mercy of the court” and apologized for his mistake to no avail.

Jules Asner and Steve Kmetko at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival.

J.Vespa/WireImage



Looking back, Kmetko speculated that network executives used his mistake as an excuse to give him his pink slip.

“My agent was negotiating, my manager. And frankly, he was asking for more money than I thought I deserved,” Kmetko said, noting that the amount was $1 million a year, which, perhaps more the norm now, wasn't really heard of. in 2002. “Somehow I felt like they were trying to get rid of me.”

PEOPLE reached out to a representative for E! for comment.

After his departure, Kmetko tried to find work in other entertainment outlets, but was told “repeatedly” that he was too closely associated with E! “I could never understand why I couldn't do the same job somewhere else, but maybe it was just an excuse given to me,” he said on his podcast. “Hollywood is full of excuses.”

He freelanced for local station Fox KTTV, but going from entertainment reporting “to suddenly covering bushfires again wasn't my thing.”

Finally, his agent told him, “Steve, I have to tell you that you're past the sell-by date.”

Kmetko returned to Chicago because his parents were old and in poor health. He cared for them both in their final years and was by their side when they passed away, his father at 92 and his mother at 98.

For work, Kmetko found a job in the Apple Store. “I was the oldest salesman on the floor. And the customers would come up and say, Are you the token old man? I'd say. I guess I am. That's me,” he said. declared to Yasbeck. “And so I would sell iPads and iPhones and Macbook Pros.”

Depressed, the journalist “did a lot of self-medication” with alcohol, cocaine and substances.

“I would stop at the end of a work day on my way home. There was a liquor store I always stopped at and bought a big bottle of Johnny Walker Black,” Kmetko said. “And I would drink the whole bottle sitting on the edge of my bed. Then I would drink a Xanax or a sleeping pill.”

“It was such a change in my life, such a big change in my life,” he said. “My cousin asked me: Why did you drink so much? Were you drinking to get drunk? I answered: No, I was drinking to pass out. I didn't want to think about anything.”

Steve Kmetko in “Zoolander.”

CBS via Getty



He's sober now, he recently celebrated his 7 or 8th birthday. He had been sober for 10 years before that, but had “started increasing again” when he returned to Chicago.

“I'm lucky to be alive,” he said, adding that he also survived a stroke in 2022. He admitted, however, that he was still haunted by his demons. “Even today, I leave my TV on all night, because if I wake up in the middle of the night and there’s no sound, my head starts spinning.”

Still there Hollywood It's a chance for Kmetko to get back into the spotlight and reconnect with other stars who may not have been making headlines lately. Since launching in February, he has spoken with Eric McCormack, Brian Dunkleman, Peri Gilpin, Steven Weber, Eric Roberts and Home Improvement stars Debbie Dunning and Richard Karn.

“I'm having a great time doing this because I really missed being here in Hollywood,” he said. “I'm happy to be here.”

Still there Hollywood is available wherever podcasts are found.