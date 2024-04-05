British actor Adrian Schiller dies at 60

British actor Adrian Schiller has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 60.

He will be best remembered for his roles in The Last Kingdom and Victoria.

He passed away far too soon and we, his family and close friends, are devastated by this loss, his agent Scott Marshall Partners said in announcing the death Thursday.

His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details about his cause are yet available.

An actor of prodigious talent, he has just returned from Sydney, where he played in The Lehman Trilogy, and intends to continue his international tour in San Francisco.

Schiller's sister, Ginny, also confirmed the news via her late brother's Instagram and X accounts and shared fundraising details to help support his partner Milena and their young son, Gabriel.

Adrian Schiller died at the age of 60. Credit: Tristan Féwings / Getty Images

Dear All. It's Ginny. I am very sorry to tell you that our beloved brother Adrian passed away suddenly at home yesterday, she said.

He had so many dear friends, sorry to those of you learning about this here. We will say more about funeral and/or memorial plans in due course.

For now, we're taking things step by step, supporting Milena and Gabriel as best we can and trying to understand the unimaginable.

Please don't send flowers, but if anyone wants to make a gesture we will create (a) trust for Gabriel and there is a link below.

Actor Richard Armitage replied: Oh Ginny. I'm so sorry to hear about Adrian. My thoughts are with you and your family.

Absolutely shocked to hear this terrible news. Thoughts and prayers with the family at this most heartbreaking time, said British media personality Alasdair Scott.

Scott played Aethelhelm in the 2015 Netflix series The Last Kingdom and a year later Cornelius Penge in the drama series Victoria.

Adrian Schiller plays the role of Henry Lehman in the Lehman Trilogy in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Don Arnold / WireImage

Other credits include Doctor Who, the live action Beauty And The Beast, Death In Paradise, The Musketeers and A Touch Of Frost.

Most recently he was on an international tour of the play The Lehman Trilogy, closing the Sydney leg of the tour before his death.

He made his final bow on stage on March 24 at the Theater Royal Sydney.

We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our member and friend, Adrian Schiller, said on The Lehman Trilogys' official Instagram.

He was a well-respected and well-liked member of the company.

Theater Sydney Royal said Friday morning it was deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the sudden death of Adrian Schiller.

Adrian played the role of Henry Lehman in @thelehmantrilogie during his season here last month, he said.

He was a well-respected and much-loved member of the production and we are privileged to have known him.