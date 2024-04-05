Entertainment
Can unwoke blockbusters pull Hollywood out of its crisis?
March was a great month at the box office, with major movie releases like “Dune: Part Two,” “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and “Godzilla huge gains.
As Box Office Mojo reports, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” has already surpassed $108 million at the global box office in two weeks, while “Kung Fu Panda 4” has grossed $347 million globally in three weeks. . “Dune: Part Two” managed to gross $626 million worldwide in one month.
Angel Studios' limited faith-based releases of “Cabrini” ($18.6 million) and “The Chosen” ($7.7 million) also achieved modest box office success.
Meanwhile, the anti-Christian marketing campaign Sydney Sweeney's “Immaculate” appears to have backfired, with the horror film grossing just $3.3 million over Easter weekend, a significant drop for its second weekend. Likewise, Liam Neeson's “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” only grossed $1.06 million, after he appeared on MSNBC to celebrate Trump's indictments.
While these incidents may not have directly contributed to box office malaise, less partisan blockbusters comparatively swept the month of March. THE critically vilified but funnily enough, “Godzilla worldwide in three days.
Whether it's the excesses of progressive ideological capture, colloquially known as “wokeness,” superhero fatigue, or the public's genuine desire to see new and creative shows on the big screen, audiences is starting to make its voice heard at the box office. The days of weak Covid box office numbers are over and audiences are flocking to blockbuster films like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Dune: Part Two.”
This stands in stark contrast to the recent box office failures of Disney Corporation, which released numerous box office bombs last year as its first streaming service continued to bleed money.
Seven of Disney's eight major releases in 2023, including “Wish,” “Elemental,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones 5,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania “,” underperformed at the box office. Its only big success last year was the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, which grossed $845.6 million worldwide.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” officially became one of the biggest bombs in cinema history when it grossed $383.9 million on a monstrous production budget of $308 million and an advertising budget of $100 million, turning one of Harrison Ford's final performances into a career low point.
Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC in November that the studio had lost the signal of its mission and focused too much on the message of major releases, saying its creatives needed to prioritize storytelling over 'to the message.
We entertained with values and made a positive impact on the world in different ways. “Black Panther” is a great example of this. I love being able to entertain if you can infuse it with positive messages and have a good impact on the world. Fantastic. But that shouldn't be the goal. When I came back, what I really tried to do was go back to our roots, Iger told CNBC.
While Disney dropped its lawsuit against Florida on March 27, after Disney World Chairman Jeff Vahl claimed to have ended all pending litigation in the state's courts, it is possible that Disney Corporation begins to struggle with his heavy situations and correct its failures.
That's not to say that left-wing films still haven't captured the market, like “Barbie” ($1.4 billion) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($2.3 billion). have shown that audiences are willing to pay billions to see films with feminist ideas. or ecological themes. Their success nevertheless remains notable because they are original projects by creators, full of passion and things to say.
General audiences are willing to engage with blatantly left-wing messages in movies if they are new and exciting and give them a reason to see them on the big screen rather than just waiting for them to come to Disney Plus in three month.
Last year's limited release of “Godzilla Minus One” proved to be a prime example, with the highly political film with an anti-war message becoming a global success. The low-budget Japanese monster film, with a small budget of less than $12 million, grossed $112 million worldwide. It set a record as the third highest-grossing foreign film in U.S. box office history, earning $56 million domestically, and went on to win Best Special Effects at that year's Academy Awards.
Both “Oppenheimer” and “Dune: Part Two” are equally political, tackling themes of political oppression, the ethics of nuclear weapons, charismatic leaders and the dangers of religious extremism. However, they are both well-written films with spectacular direction and rarely engage in overtly hostile partisan politics.
Tyler Hummel is a Nashville-based freelance journalist, member of the College Fix, and member of the Music City Film Critics Association. He has contributed to The Dispatch, The New York Sun, Hollywood in Toto, The Pamphleteer, Law and Liberty, Main Street Nashville, North American Anglican, Living Church and Geeks Under Grace.
