Which Spider-Man Actor Voices Agent Spider in Invincible Season 2





The following contains spoilers for Invincible Season 2 Episode 8, “I Thought You Were Stronger,” now streaming on Prime Video.

Summary Mark confronts the reality-altering powers of Angstrom Levy in a multiverse adventure, creating the appearance of Agent Spider.

Agent Spider, inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man, helps Mark with humor and agility.

Josh Keaton voices Agent Spider, referencing his past as Spider-Man, in the

Invincible

season 2 finale.

InvincibleIt is multiverse adventure in the season 2 finale “I Thought You Were Stronger” features a veteran Spider-Man voice actor as Agent Spider. The episode sees Mark finally come to blows with Angstrom Levy. The powerful villain is capable of punching holes in reality, creating tunnels to different universes. The first half of the episode sees Mark thrown through different dimensions, forcing Invincible to face zombies, dinosaurs and cavemen. However, he also finds unexpected allies, like Agent Spider. Agent Spider is Invincibletakes on Marvel's Spider-Man, the superhero who has become one of the best examples of the superhero genre. Although Spider-Man and Invincible met in the comics, there were likely real-life complications that would have prevented Spider-Man from appearing in Invincible. Instead, the series found a clever way to reference Spider-Manincluding the return of a classic Spider-Man voice actor for the role of Agent Spider.

Josh Keaton voices a copy of Spider-Man in Invincible Season 2 The spectacular Spider-Man (Technically) lives again Josh Keaton is a featured guest on Invincible season 2 finale“I Thought You Were Stronger”, where he plays Agent Spider – a clear reference to his earlier role as Spider-Man in The spectacular Spider-Man. After being confronted by Angstrom Levy, Mark Grayson finds himself propelled across the multiverse. Much of the first half of the episode is spent throwing Mark into different realities, often pitting him against local residents. One of these worlds is the home of Agent Spider, a superhero who has obvious similarities to Marvel's Spider-Man.

The hero is an agile robot who constantly cracks jokes, uses webs against his enemies, and fights animal-themed villains like “Prof. Ock.” Agent Spider also clearly has a lot of superhero experience, as he's not at all surprised by Mark's sudden appearance. He even cites his own multiversal adventuresapparently referring to films like Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse which brought together many variations of Spider-Man across the Marvel multiverse. It's a clever gag for several reasons, recalling the story of the two Invincible And Spider Man as superhero franchises.

Josh Keaton and Invincible's Story With Spider-Man Explained How Invincible crossed paths with Spider-Man in the comics Spider-Man is a clear source of inspiration for InvinciblePeter Parker's struggles to balance his superhero responsibilities with his regular life serving as a foundational template for the superhero genre for decades. Invincible is in many ways a modern take on this kind of storyline, including some incredibly dark moments and stories. Invincible and Spider-Man even had a crossover Marvel Team #14 (by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, Bill Crabtree and Cory Petit), highlighting how well the characters fit together. The issue mimics the events of “I Thought You Were Stronger”, with the Spider-Man/Invincible crossover beginning in a similar manner.

Adding to the underlying crossover is Josh Keaton's performance as Agent Spider. Josh Keaton was the star of The spectacular Spider-Man. In this series, Keaton played Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. The series focused on a younger version of Parker while he was still in high school, similarly to Invincible started as a character-centric version in high school. Keaton would later reprise this role in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse as one of the members of the Spider Society from Spider-Man 2099. This highlights their connection, even though Spider-Man technically does not appear in Invincible. Why Josh Keaton voices Agent Spider, not Spider-Man, in Invincible Agent Spider Could Technically Be a Spider-Man Variant

Josh Keaton does not appear as Spider-Man in Invincible, However. Instead, he plays Agent Spider, who turns out to be very similar to the Wall-Crawler. This is likely due to the rights issues that arise whenever characters from different franchises appear. Similar to how Invincible has already introduced clear replacements for other superheroes (like the original Guardians of the Globe being clear recreations of DC's Justice League), it makes sense to simply recast Agent Spider as a clear reference to Spider-Man , without introducing complications in terms of rights. . However, there is also an easy way to explain Agent Spider's unique appearance and design. The Marvel Multiverse has strengthened Spider-Man's adaptability to different realities. Variants of the hero have adopted a unique appearance and backstory, with characters like Pavitr Prabhakar, Gwen Stacy, and Hobie Brown taking on the role of Spider-Man in place of Peter Parker. In this spirit, it's possible that Agent Spider is just another variation of Spider-Man of the Web of Destiny expanded into the Marvel multiverse. This could allow the character to technically still exist in the Marvel Universe while still allowing crossover for Invincible.

Invincible

is now streaming on Prime Video. Invincible Based on Robert Kirkman's comic book character, Invincible follows Mark Grayson, a seventeen-year-old who leads a seemingly average life, except he lives behind the shadow of his superhero father, Omni-Man. Mark continues to develop superhuman abilities, but he must also learn that his father's legacy is not as glitz and glamor as he has been led to believe. Cast Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Jon Hamm, Mae Whitman, Steven Yeun, Walton Goggins, Ezra Miller, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Oh, Djimon Hounsou, Khary Payton, Seth Rogen, Jeffrey Donovan, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mahershala Ali, Malese Jow, JK Simmons, Clancy Brown, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Nicole Byer Seasons 2 Network amazon prime video Showrunner Simon Racioppa

