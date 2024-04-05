Hollywood stars auction off 'unique experiences' for Gaza





Actor and comedian Ramy Youssef was among the creatives who donated to the recently launched Cinema for Gaza initiative in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the territory. [Getty]

A host of talent from the world of television and film will help raise funds for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by auctioning off a series of unique and exclusive experiences with the stars themselves. Cinema for Gaza launched its online auction Tuesday to raise funds for Medical Aid to the Palestinians (MAP), as part of the Israeli military campaign in the Palestinian territory. Supported by donations from Tilda Swinton, Ramy Youssef, Brian Cox, Peter Capaldi, Josh OConnor and many more, the auctions feature a series of meet-and-greets with some of the A-list stars, as well as exclusive memorabilia. Experiences on offer include a Zoom bedtime story read by Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, a Zoom porridge tutorial led by actor Josh OConnor, and a Zoom chat over a cup of tea with the Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. Also on offer is a Zoom chat on astrology with Aimee Lou Wood of Sex Educations, an all-access pass to Ramy Youssef's stand-up show and a Zoom meet-and-greet and serenade of the choice of other people from singer Olly Alexander. The showbiz magazine Variety reported that one of the most requested items in the auction were posters for the acclaimed 2023 film, The Zone of Interest, which were donated by director Jonathan Glazer and producer James Wilson. According to Varietythe items have a current bid of 2,750, with the auction having so far raised over 63,000. Glazer received widespread attention after winning an award at the 2024 Academy Awards, where he denounced the war on Gaza in his winning speech. The director was later criticized by pro-Israel supporters for his condemnation of the Israeli occupation, while other Jewish activists praised Glazer for speaking out. Cinema for Gaza founders Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman and Helen Simmons stressed that its position was essential to amplifying support for Palestine and Palestinians in need within the arts industry and beyond. As we enter the sixth month of Israel's military siege of Gaza, it has never been more vital to raise funds for the urgent humanitarian work carried out by Medical Aid for Palestinians. Their efforts are not only essential, but life-saving, as Israeli bombing has destroyed Gaza's health infrastructure, the group wrote in a statement. We believe that art and politics are inextricably linked and are called to act in word and deed to help those who are victims of unspeakable horrors across the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Cinema For Gaza is a passionate and inclusive fundraising space, fueled by the generosity of people from all walks of the film industry who will not stand idly by while Palestinians are dehumanized and attacked with impunity.

