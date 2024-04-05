Stella Adler Acting Studio





February 20, 2024 The Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York is excited to announce that a brand new Summer Intensive has been added to its 2024 summer lineup: Theater to Uplift! Summer tour. This one-of-a-kind summer touring production and training program provides students with a combination of performance skills and community experiences… January 4, 2024 In 2024, the Stella Adler Studio of Acting proudly celebrates its 75th anniversary, commemorating a legacy of inspiring generations of actors dedicated to the pursuit of artistic excellence and the upliftment of humanity. Founded in 1949 by the legendary Stella Adler after a life on the New York stage and a transformative encounter… January 4, 2024 As part of its milestone 75th anniversary year, the Stella Adler Studio of Acting is launching an updated visual identity to help communicate its mission, unite its world-class programs and invite new voices into the community. The studio has experienced significant growth and expansion since the previous logo design in…

