Bruce Low Arrested: More Than 100 Dogs Seized in Dog Fighting Raid in Maurice River Township, New Jersey; 7 people arrested including





Maurice River Township, New Jersey (WPVI) — Authorities spent a second day searching a property in Maurice River Township as part of an alleged large-scale dogfight operation. Court records say 103 fighting dogs, fighting equipment and other materials were recovered from the South Jersey property Wednesday. Action News was there and exclusively captured the raid. Authorities say two dogs were found dead in a grave. Bruce Low Jr., known as “Hollywood,” faces numerous charges, including dogfights, money laundering, racketeering and others. His son, Bryce, and his mother, Terri, also face similar charges. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin will hold a news conference in Trenton at 10 a.m. Friday. It will provide details of criminal charges related to the dog fighting ring. Platkin will be joined by the superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, the director of the Division of Criminal Justice and an officer from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Humane Society of the United States. Law enforcement began investigating after receiving information in late 2021. Low Jr. is accused of being one of the top five dog fighting breeders in the country. He would run his operation through Royal Bull Kennels on the South Jersey property. Investigators say the website used terms like “game dogs” and “conditioned weight,” which are dog fighting terms. Charging documents also say his dogs were highly sought after in the dogfighting world. Low Jr. allegedly told an undercover agent that he did 61 “gigs” last year, which is code for dog fighting. Authorities also say he made money selling dogs through breeding fees and gambling. The money was allegedly laundered through a legitimate construction company also based at the property. Also charged in the case are William McClinton, Coy Dickenson, Travis Garron and Roosevelt Hart III. This is not Low Jr.'s first encounter with law enforcement. In 2006, he pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges after investigators found large quantities of cocaine, morphine pills, guns, ammunition and cash on the property of the township of Maurice River. The authorities reportedly discovered a secret bunker during this search. IMAGE: Six others arrested in aerial combat raid (top left to bottom right) – Terri Low, Roosevelt Hart III, William McClinton, Coy Dickenson, Bryce Low and Travis Garron Low Jr. was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is leading this investigation.

