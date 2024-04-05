Vampire Weekend's “Only God Was Above Us”: album review

One of the major problems with early success is overcoming them – for example, the joyous bop of Vampire Weekend's first two albums and their image of high-spirited students who had studied Paul Simon's “Graceland” as a thesis. mastery of James Joyce, playing their jaunty global pop to raving millennials at seemingly every music festival in recent years. And while that view was understandable – if unfairly reductive – at the time, VW is a very different group now. “Only God Was Above Us” – their first album in nearly five years and only their second in the last decade – shows them bringing their extensive musical pedigree to create a sound they have touched on in the past but never explored in depth. such a thorough manner. .

This sound is an unusual fusion of baroque grandeur – first released on their 2013 song “Step” – and punky energy that is on full display on this album’s first song, “Ice Cream Piano”. On this one, a string quartet clashes with screaming, comically distorted guitar – and throughout the album, such disparate elements often play at the same time. It still feels undeniably like Vampire Weekend – the band has increasingly become the vehicle for singer-songwriter-guitarist Ezra Koenig (especially since the departure of co-founder Rostam Batmanglij in 2016), and the songs are all built around his memorable melodies effortlessly and in his deceptively plaintive voice. But the context for them is different.

Where 2018's “Father of the Bride” stretched 18 tracks over an hour, this one is shorter and tighter: just 10 songs, all fully realized and intensely arranged and, as usual, filled with New-centric lyrics York (although the band has been based in Los Angeles for years). The collaboration of Koenig and his primarily musical co-producer, Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Adele, Solange, Madonna, Charli in large scale. ever-changing hooks and arrangements; the joyful bounce of their early material, which made a few appearances on “Father of the Bride,” is nowhere to be found. Yet where the songs on this album were largely guitar-based, it seems Koenig has spent much of the pandemic perfecting his piano playing: he's at the forefront of many tracks here, which are filled of cascading arpeggios and lilting melodies; Either he has improved a lot or some very clever editing has taken place.

Of course, it's Vampire Weekend, so the album is academic and heady. Koenig recently told New York Times about the “patron saints” of the band's albums (unsurprisingly, Paul Simon was the first) and explained how the songs in this one conceptually detail “a journey from questioning to acceptance, perhaps to abandonment.” From kind of a negative worldview to something a little deeper” (OK, dude). But what is actually more engaging is the way in which this same intoxication manifests itself musically: there is tons ear candy for music geeks here. “Prep School Gangsters” opens with the riff from The Cars’ “My Best Friend’s Girl”; there's a hilarious “Goldfinger”-style horn section on “The Surfer,” wild vocal effects on “Pravda” and a creepy children's chorus on “Mary Boone” that's immediately followed by driving beatboxing accompanied by a string quartet. And on the final “Hope,” the signature refrain is played twice on the high notes of a piano, then by a troupe of oboes the third time. These are things that only occur to obsessives who have spent hours debating, for example, exactly how much reverb should be on the drums in that four-second passage in the second chorus.

But it would all be just a nice facade without Koenig's assured sense of melody and distinctive yet deceptively versatile voice (check the octave vault on “Prep School Gangsters”). He knows his art and his craft: when to let a line hang and when to embellish it with a playful harmony or counter-melody. And if it all seems a little too clever at times, he'll show he's in on the joke or at least aware of it – an important and repeated phrase on “Gen X Cops” is “Every generation makes its own apology.” . No excuses needed: “Only God Was Above Us” is an essential chapter in the band’s ever-evolving sound and career.