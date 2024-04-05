Here's what you need to know

The Dayton Dragons Experience

The experience of attending a baseball game begins as soon as fans walk across the plaza. They meet local cheer, dance or music groups showing off their skills and abilities through Dayton Dragons Presents. On select evenings of May 3, June 14 and August 23, the Water Street District partnered with the Dayton Dragons to present Party at the Plaza, a free community event featuring games, performances, giveaways and more Again.

From there, everything is written. There are nearly 30 people on the entertainment team responsible for making sure everyone has a fun time, from the moment they enter the stadium to the moment they go home, the president said of the Dayton Dragons, Bob Murphy.

The entertainment team has been planning the 2024 season since the middle of last year. There will be national acts like the ZOOperstars or BirdZerk!, dog frisbee teams, photo ops with Star Wars characters and much more this season.

“It’s a baseball game, but we add a lot of fun and entertainment to it,” Murphy said.

With each inning break, fans will experience something different. Murphy said the animation team probably had about 300 different skits and video routines to use throughout the game. Fans can expect everything from Baby Shark's acting to Glenn Miller's music.

During the game, if the kids need to stretch their legs and burn off some energy, there's a kid's zone behind the batter's eye with inflatables and carnival games.

Other activities aimed at creating a memorable experience include a player autograph at the end of each game and the opportunity for children to run the bases after Sunday games.

New food at the ballpark

Another important aspect of the Dayton Dragons experience is the approximate food.

Fans can expect returning favorites such as Gourmet Burgers, Smokey Stand with foot-long brats, hot dogs and Italian sausages, Monument Street BBQ with sandwiches and brisket. pulled pork, a Coney Cart, Donatos pizza, burrito bowls, nachos, sloppy joes, chicken. tenders and fries, Dippin Dots, Graeters ice cream stand and Bills Lemonade.

An exciting new feature this year is a build-your-own mac and cheese cart with toppings such as BBQ meatballs, Buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, shredded pepper jack cheese, chopped Doritos or Fritos, diced onions, tomatoes, peas and black. and green olives.

Murphy said fans love the mac and cheese that is typically served in suites and picnic areas. He is happy to offer it to all stadium guests this season.

Another new addition is Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream, which will offer a variety of ice cream and alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults.

Fans can also expect Grippos chips in a variety of flavors such as Sour Cream and Onion or Sweet Maui Onion. Other brands offered at the stadium include Sweet Ps Handcrafted Ice Pops, Mar-Chele Pretzels, Moeller Brew Barn and Kona Ice.

Ballpark Improvements

A major upgrade to the stadium for the 2024 season includes rebuilding the baseball field. A field typically has a lifespan of 10 to 12 years and the Dayton Dragons had already replaced the field once, Murphy said.

The new field will not only have a major league look, but will also feature significantly improved drainage capacity to shorten or, in some cases, eliminate rain delays, Murphy said. The design changes will meet all MLB compliance requirements for professional baseball standards.

As it was time for a new playing field, MLB happened to be reviewing the field requirements and the Dayton Dragons were able to move forward and make these improvements.

Gary Mayse, who is overseeing all the rough improvements, said the goal of the land reconstructions was to start from scratch and incorporate the latest and greatest technology from a drainage standpoint. The Dayton Dragons spent more time on design and more money on materials, hoping the infrastructure would last another 20 to 30 years.

We were between a rock and a hard place with an older stadium, new requirements and being financially impacted by the pandemic, Murphy said. Not only are our owners stepping up and investing money into the stadium with a commitment for the next 10 years, but the City of Dayton, Montgomery County and the State of Ohio have also stepped up for us help… by making these changes even possible.

Reconstruction of the field began in October 2023. The Motz Group, a southwest Ohio company that had previously completed field renovations for the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Ravens, FC Cincinnati and the Jacksonville Jaguars removed more than 7,000 tons of sand. clay and turf as part of the reconstruction. They installed 92,000 square feet of new HGT Kentucky bluegrass grown at a Maryland sod farm, 768 tons of infield mix, 325 tons of warning track material and 4,352 tons of Rootzone sand under the turf.

Fans and players will notice a nice, clean appearance of the field. Mayse said the infield is pretty much on a flat slope and there is a slight slope toward the outfield.

Other improvements to Day Air Ballpark include a sound system with 500 new speakers to better deliver sound, an energy-efficient heating and air system, a new roof and a 240-foot exterior LED wall.

Ticket options

Earlier this week, there were still general admission lawn seats available for opening day. Tickets for the stadium's 6,830 seats have been sold out.

During the summer of 2022, when the Dayton Dragons were planning for the 2023 season, they made an update to ticket packages, Dragons executive vice president Eric Deutsch said. They now offer a Dragons Family Club and a Business Club for season ticket holders.

Deutsch said the Family Club has been popular. Fans can choose between eight or 16 game plans. Four seats for eight games cost $520. Four seats for 16 games cost $910. The Family Club includes a gift card to concessions or the Dragons Den Team Store, three exclusive events and specialty gifts.

We've sold more of these subscription packages than we've probably sold in the last 10 years, Murphy said. That's how popular it has become.

Deutsch said scheduled family time is sometimes difficult when you have children participating in several different activities. Having different game plans allows families to fit family time, like attending a Dayton Dragons game, into their schedule.

Other ticket options include single game tickets, bar stool seats, group outings or suite rentals.

Dragons Den offers derivative products

If you plan to attend a Dayton Dragons game, don't forget to wear green! The Dragons Den offers a variety of products for all ages and price points in-store and online. From hats, jerseys, hoodies and T-shirts to key chains, baseball beads, magnets and figurines, there's something for every fan.

This will be the Dayton Dragons' 24th season in the Midwest League.

Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd. For more information on the Dayton Dragons, visit milb.com/dayton or call 937-228-2287.