Hans Zimmer makes his Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana alongside AR Rahman, Report | Hindi Cinema News







Reportedly, Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian film industry with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Apart from the overall vision of 'Ramayana', the decision to include Hans Zimmer in the project was always Namit Malhotra and Nitesh's idea. Tiwari. Sources say that Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by Lord Ram's vision of history and is ready to compose the score of Ramayana.

The report further mentions that the music of Ramayana is composed by AR Rahman.

The first part of the Ramayana trilogy is currently in production and is being hailed as the most expensive project in Indian cinema. Ranbir, Sai, Sunny and Yash are expected to start shooting for their roles soon. There are speculations that the film might hit the theaters around Diwali 2025. Recently, stills from the film's set were released online, sparking curiosity among fans.

