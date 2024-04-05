BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds celebrate ABBA's 50th anniversary











ABBA will be celebrated on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the 50th anniversary of Agnetha Fltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Bjrn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson winning Eurovision in Brighton in April 1974. From today, the public can vote for their favorite ABBA song for a special show, Your Ultimate ABBA Song, which will feature a Top 30 countdown of their most popular tracks, voted for by Radio 2 listeners .

Following on from the previous Eras series about Kylie and the Beatles, Eras: ABBA tells the definitive story of the group in four era-defining chapters.

In Sophie Ellis-Bextor: ABBA, My Supergroup, Sophie talks about her love for the group, ABBA on the BBC features the group in archive BBC Radio interviews spanning several decades. Your ultimate Abba song Listeners can now vote here for up to five of their favorite songs from a 45-track list featuring all of ABBA's UK Top 40 hits, plus a selection of other classics chosen by Radio 2's panel of ABBA superfans, including presenters Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sara Cox. Voting is now open and closes at 12pm on Thursday 18 April 2024. Gary Davies will host the Top 30 countdown show, Your Ultimate ABBA Song, which will include his memories of the band as well as material from the extensive archive from the BBC (1 p.m.-3 p.m., Saturday May 11 on Radio 2). Produced by BBC Audio. Gary Davies, presenter of Your Ultimate ABBA Song, says: Since seeing them perform Waterloo at Eurovision, I've been hooked. ABBA has been the musical backdrop of my life. I saw them live in Manchester in 1977 and it was one of the best gigs ever. I have too many favorites to pick just one, so I can't wait to find out which song the British public will vote for as the ultimate ABBA song. Jeff Smith, head of music for Radio 2 and 6 Music, says: Radio 2 listeners love ABBA because of their timeless melodic music, alongside the fantastic new series Eras: ABBA and Sophie Ellis-Bextor sharing her adoration for the group. , invited them to celebrate the Swedish quartet by voting for their favorite songs on the occasion of this memorable anniversary. Eras: ABBA







On Radio 2 – and available now on BBC Sounds – is Eras: ABBA (following the previous series on Kylie and the Beatles) which tells the definitive story of ABBA in four era-defining chapters. They're known for their impossibly perfect pop songs, global stardom and stratospheric revivalism, but how much do you really know about Sweden's biggest musical export? With presenter Sara Cox as your guide and told in the group's own words through rare BBC archives and new interviews with experts, insiders and famous fans, this is the story of how Agnetha, Frida, Bjrn and Benny went from Eurovision hopefuls to those who defined their era. pop icons. Eras: ABBA is a window into the musical genius and perseverance that brought ABBA to its rightful place at the top. Faced with their timeless catalog, listeners will get to know ABBA like never before. Contributors include Kylie, Rylan, Dermot OLeary, Elaine Paige, Paul Gambaccini, Olly Alexander, Mark Gatiss, ABBA historian Carl Magnus Palm, session musician Janne Schaffer, Rod Stephen – creator of Bjrn Again, producers of 'ABBA Voyage, Ludvig Andersson and Svana Gisla, and its director Ballie Walsh, as well as curator Ingmarie Halling, journalist Leif Schulman, costume designer Owe Sandstrm, Mamma Mia! writer and producer Catherine Johnson and writer Ian Hallard. Episodes one and two will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday, April 7 (12am-1am), and episodes three and four will be broadcast on the station on Sunday, April 14 (12am-1am). A Cup and Nuzzle production. The first episode, Eras: ABBA – The Road to Waterloo, explores how ABBA's lives changed forever when they won the Eurovision Song Contest 1974, but victory didn't come easy. The road to Waterloo was a long one, requiring years of hard work and the combination of four world-class talents – each of whom had already achieved success in their own field – to get there. Sara shares the story of how Bjrn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida came together to become ABBA and follows their journey to finally winning Eurovision, after several failed attempts. Episode two, Eras: ABBA – The Arrival, follows the band as they find their feet after Eurovision, when they were almost considered a one-hit wonder. Sara looks back at how the band pulled themselves back from the brink of obscurity and became global megastars, releasing an ever-growing catalog of hits and finding legions of new fans far and wide from Sweden. Episode three, Eras: ABBA – Said and Done, begins in 1979 and, although ABBA are one of the most famous bands in the world, beneath the surface things are changing. Sara follows the band's story to the peak of their career and reveals how, as they release some of their most iconic and sophisticated music, their personal relationships are strained. The band continues to play, but how long can they last? This episode chronicles the beginning of the end of the supergroup. Episode four, Eras: ABBA – Thank You For The Music, tells the story of how – after a hugely successful but exhausting decade – ABBA was no more. Their indefinite hiatus allowed each member of the group to follow their own path. However, nothing lasts forever, not even the end, as Sara tells the story of a return like no other. From the biggest hits in pop history to theatrical hits, Hollywood acclaim and futuristic entertainment experiences, ABBA is reborn to create a truly timeless legacy. Sophie Ellis-Bextor: ABBA, my supergroup







Sophie Ellis-Bextor considers herself one of ABBA's biggest fans and in the hour-long special, Sophie Ellis-Bextor: ABBA, My Supergroup, she reveals how their iconic tracks found their way into her life. By the time Sophie was old enough to truly appreciate music, ABBA had already broken up several years earlier, but their absence only made her heart grow fonder of their music. She talks about how she became familiar with their songs through '90s films such as Muriel's Wedding and The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and TV shows like Knowing Me Knowing You, as well as her lifelong love for Eurovision. The hit 1992 compilation ABBA Gold opened its catalog of hits to a teenage Sophie and from there she became a fan in her own right, enjoying ABBA's journey through Mamma Mia! the musical, the films that followed, and their eventual incredible avatar reunion. The program is full of Sophie's exciting and delightful personal stories and gives a fascinating insight into how ABBA's influence shaped the aspirations and sound of one of the UK's most successful female artists of time modern, Sophie herself. The program features soundtracks from more than 20 of the band's biggest hits, as well as archive audio from interviews, film trailers and live performances. It is available now on BBC Sounds and will be broadcast on Radio 2 on Saturday April 13 (1am-2am). A most important production. Sophie says: I have spent thousands of hours singing and dancing to ABBA songs throughout my life since I fell in love with them. This is my dream show, sharing their music and the joy they bring to me and so many millions of others! ABBA on the BBC







ABBA on the BBC features all members of the band in interviews – spanning several decades on BBC Radio – with contributors including Zoe Ball, Richard Skinner, Laurie Mayer, Tom Browne, producer Paul Williams, as well as the late Ray Moore and Steve Wright. The band talk about their lives here in the UK and Sweden and their long, huge success across the world – from their global debut in the 70s, to their recent surprise reunion album and their groundbreaking show, from high-tech, avatar-based in London. . It is available now on BBC Sounds and will be broadcast on Radio 2 on Saturday April 6 (1am-2am). A BBC Audio production. Eras: ABBA, Sophie Ellis-Bextor: ABBA, My Supergroup, ABBA at the BBC and ABBA and Beyond: The Story of Eurovision 74 with Scott Mills are now available on BBC Sounds. Kylie, alongside other stars, performed alongside Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Radio 2's Thank You For The Music. A celebration of ABBA's music in Hyde Park in 2009, and Benny Andersson performed for Radio 2's Piano Room in 2017. BBC Television





