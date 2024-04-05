Check out My Fair Lady at Jesters and other shows – Boulder Daily Camera





On the scene Emma: Unconventional adaptation of Jane Austen's classic comedy; on stage through May 5, Denver Center Theater Company, Wolf Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $35 to $87; denvercenter.org. Guadalupe in the guest room: Mexican telenovelas bridge a gap for grieving family members; on stage through April 20, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $22 to $27; firehousetheatercompany.com. The improvised Shakespeare company: A troupe of actors improvises a Shakespearean-style play with the help of the audience; on stage through April 28 at the Garner Galleria Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $45; denvercenter.org. A Jukebox for the Algonquins: Comedy about a small group of residents who hatch a plot to win a jukebox for a retirement home; on stage through Sunday, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1100 Miners Alley, Golden; $37 to $56; minersalley.com. GM:New Tony Award-winning musical featuring the music of Michael Jackson; on stage Wednesday, April 28, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $39 to $179;denvercenter.org. My beautiful lady:Award-winning musical comedy about a cockney bridesmaid transformed into an elegant lady; on stage through June 9, Jesters Dinner Theater, 214 Main St., Longmont; $19 to $50;jesterstheater.com. Noises off:Hilarious behind-the-scenes prank; on stage through May 5, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada;arvadacenter.org. Space Explorers The Infinite:Immersive theatrical experience inspired by NASA missions; on stage through May 5, Denver Centers Off-Center, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora; $45;denvercenter.org. Talk with: A poignant collection of monologues from women from all walks of life; on stage through Sunday, VIVA Theater Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $25 to $30; thedairy.org. Future The Blueys’ big game: New musical based on the popular children's show; May 11 and 12, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $20 to $70; denvercenter.org. The Cher Show: Broadway tour of the musical that chronicles the life and music of the superstar; May 3-5, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $35 to $110; denvercenter.org. Business: Broadway tour of Stephen Sondheims' revival of the musical, May 22-June 2, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $35 to $120; denvercenter.org. The Lehman trilogy: Tony Award-winning drama (Best Play) about three brothers as they face fire, flood and war; May 3-June 2, Denver Center Theater Company, Kilstrom Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $35 to $73; denvercenter.org. Lend Me a Tenor by Ken Ludwig: A three-ring comic circus mixing celebrity worship, opera and mistaken identity; April 24-26, Fairview High School, 1515 Greenbriar Blvd., Boulder, $12;Swordandstone.ludus.com. The Misanthrope: Classic comedy by Molières; April 19-May 5, Lafayette Theater Company, 300 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; tclstage.org. Out of the blue, a miraculous miracle: A true story of hope and resilience in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds; April 12-14, Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $30; thedairy.org. The road to Léthé: Local playwright Jeffrey Newman's new retelling of an ancient Greek myth; April 26-May 18, Benchmark Theater, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $18 to $30; benchmarktheater.com. Stories from the stage: Actors perform the works of renowned Denver/Boulder author Erika Krouse; April 14, Stories on Stage, Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver; storiesonstage.org. These brilliant lives: Four women have their dream jobs in a factory in 1922; May 11-June 8, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $22 to $27; firehoustheatercompany.com. What the Constitution means to me: Intelligent and timely comedy; May 3-19, BETC, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $45; thedairy.org. Where are we sitting on the bus? : New one-woman show about a young Latina listening to a lesson on Rosa Parks, Denver Center Theater Company, Singleton Theater, 14th and Curtis Streets, Denver; $35 to $56; denvercenter.org. To submit a theater pick, send the entry along with a high-resolution photo to [email protected], with Friday Mag's theater pick in the subject line.

