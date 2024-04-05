Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Aayush Sharma, Ali Fazal and more…
Preity Zinta shares post-match selfie with deadly duo Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma
Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta, co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings (PBKS), shared a 'post-match selfie' with all-rounders Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, whom she described as “mortals”. duo” after guiding PBKS to a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.
Following the win on Friday, the actress took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a photo posing with the team's stars.
In the photo, Preity and the cricketers are flashing a victory sign and smiling at the camera.
For the caption, Preity wrote: When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Post-match selfie with lethal duo Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma.
She added: I love how they dominated the game in an exciting chase. Wow !!! #ShashankSingh #AshutoshSharma #PunjabKings #Manofthematch #Impactplayer #Whatagame #JazbahaiPunjabi #GTvsPBKS #TataIpl #ting.
The match will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
Salman's advice for brother-in-law Aayush Sharma: Hard work will always pay off
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has praised his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's hard work and dedication for upcoming film 'Ruslaan'.
Sharing the action-packed trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter), Salman asked Aayush to always keep giving his best in his work.
“Aayush, I can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into 'Ruslaan', no matter what, keep giving your best. Hard work will always pay off. May God bless you and wish you all the best. Roaring into cinemas on April 26, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer #AayushSharma @IamJagguBhai @sushrii @karanlbutani @KKRadhamohan #ZaheerIqbal @SunielVShetty, Salman wrote.
Aayush is married to Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan. They got married in 2014. The couple shares two children.
“Ruslaan” will hit the big screens on April 26.
Ali Fazal recites a poem for Richa Chadha: “Do Jaan, there is a house… nahi tha aasaan”
Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal on Friday hinted that he would find a gift for his beloved and mother-to-be Richa Chadha by dedicating a mystery-laden poem to his wife.
In a loving and creative gesture that won the hearts of his fans online, Ali took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, in which he can be seen narrating a poem in his unique and quirky style.
The actor wears a black kurta and a red bandana on his forehead.
Ali said: A gift, both ways, a house is given… It's not easy in the love market, the fool goes looking for a gift shop, so he wrote this – I'm going to test the future of the struggle – this -Loyalty and love, I haven't looked at my gifts.
As the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their first child, Ali's words resonate with the warmth and depth of their shared journey.
The post is captioned: Haha the quest to find the gift for Richa. Here is my building poem for getting to the Sher that sums up my feeling when I replayed this gift in my head. 'ZIDD KE AAGEY JHUG GAYI AAZMAAISH-e-WAFAA O AASHIQUI, PARAKH LIYA MERE TOHFE NE USKI NIGAAH KO'. Expect a preview of this research MONDAY! PS: yes, the night before an insect bit my eye so aankh sooji hui hai. #tohfa #gift #artofgifting.
Ali and Richa are expecting their first child together. They got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali last appeared in the spy thriller Khufiya. He is gearing up for the release of the new season of Mirzapur. Richa was last seen in Fukrey 3.
Seerat Kapoor on her heartwarming bond with Yesha Rughani: 'We are soulmates'
Mumbai– The cast of 'Rabb Se Hai Dua — Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani have gone from co-stars to close friends and are having fun and playing during breaks.
Sharing meals is a precious ritual for them that deepens their connection day by day. Their friendship truly reflects the warmth and camaraderie of their respective characters, which only adds to the on-screen bond they showcase in Rabb Se Hai Dua.
With an unshakable bond, they truly set BFF goals for each other on set.
Speaking about the bond, Seerat said, “Working with Yesha has been an incredible blessing. Our off-screen bond is something I truly cherish, and it only helps bring our characters to life, making them more relatable and authentic. Yesha is more than just a co-star; she is my accomplice, my confidante and the closest friend on set.
Our shared meals truly mean moments of joy, support and solidarity. Together, we are not just actresses; we are kindred spirits, who navigate our roles in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' with love, laughter and unwavering friendship, she added.
The series recently embarked on an intriguing journey with a generational leap, which revealed new layers of its characters and storyline.
With the focus now on Mannat and Ibaadat, played by Seerat and Yesha respectively, the drama promises to intensify as they navigate through love, family and conflicting ideologies.
Rabb Se Hai Dua airs at 10:30 p.m. on Zee TV.
Mrunal is happy to see 'quintessential love stories' returning to the big screen
Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur is over the moon as filmmakers imagine her in roles that are not only sweet and gentle but also layered.
The actress also shared her happiness with the “quintessential love stories” returning to the big screen.
Mrunal said, “I am delighted that filmmakers are considering me in roles that are not only sweet and gentle, but also layered, allowing me to hone my acting talent. Romance as a genre is so loved and over time we have somewhere lost touch with the quintessential love stories, for example what 90s Bollywood films were about.
It's amazing to see that not only are films like this coming back, but I feel really lucky to be able to work with such diverse filmmakers and their vision of how romance plays out on screen.
Mrunal has worked in hit films like 'Sita Ramam' and 'Hi Nanna'.
In her latest release, 'Family Star', where she opposite Vijay Deverakonda, the actress shines in the quintessential love story and family drama.
I loved playing Sita Mahalakshmi and Yashna, two quintessential but so diversely different romantic heroines and I can't wait for 'Indu' from 'Family Star' to cast its magic on the silver screen. (IANS)
