'Game of Thrones' Actor Joseph Gatt Sues Los Angeles for $40 Million Over False Pedophile Accusations

Actor Joseph Gatt, best known for his role in “Game of Thrones,” slapped the city of Los Angeles and woke up Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascn with a trial on pedophile charges dismissed by an arrest in 2022.

Gatt, 52, is seeking $40 million in damages after he was accused of “online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines” in a now-dismissed lawsuit.

In court documents Filed Thursday in federal court in California, Gatt claims the defendants “publicly labeled him a serial pedophile,” which had a negative ripple effect on his career.

Joseph Gatt is suing the city of Los Angeles and District Attorney George Gascón's office over child molestation charges dismissed in a 2022 arrest. FilmMagic

“Gatt was immediately canceled and what was previously a budding acting career was destroyed,” the lawsuit claims.

“Gatts' agent and PR reps immediately fired him, he was fired from two different films he had previously starred in, and he was also recast in a third film he had been hired to star in play the lead role.”

The Thor actor also alleges that Assistant District Attorney Angela Brunson had “personal bias and animosity” toward him, saying she attempted to “perjure herself” to get the $5,000 bail revoked of Gatt.

“The arrest and charges against Mr. Gatt — for which he was labeled a serial pedophile by the Los Angeles DA and LAPD — were based on fabricated evidence,” Dean Z. Pamphilis, associate, told the Post at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. in a report.

“Twenty months later, when the fabricated evidence was finally disclosed to Mr. Gatt and Mr. Gatt's forensic expert was prepared to expose the truth in open court, the Los Angeles District Attorney voluntarily dismissed the criminal complaint.” , continues the press release.

“However, Mr. Gatt had already lost his community, his acting career and his personal reputation. We look forward to recovering Mr. Gatt's enormous losses in court.

The Post has reached out to Gatt's representatives for comment.

Gatt played Thenn Warg in the HBO series Game of Thrones. HBO

Gatt was arrested in April 2022 after being accused of allegedly engaging in a sexually explicit online exchange with a minor in another state.

The lawsuit claims Gatt recorded a Cameo video for the fan's 16th birthday, and months later the teen contacted the actor via Instagram multiple times.

Gatt “responded in a manner that was entirely appropriate and consistent with typical exchanges between celebrities and fans,” the suit says, adding that the two never met in person.

The suit claims the defendants did not “interview or even remotely assess credibility” until a year after the actor's arrest.

Gatt, 52, is seeking $40 million in damages after he was accused of “online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines” in a now-dismissed lawsuit. Getty Images

In April 2022, Los Angeles police executed a search warrant at Gatts LA home and arrested the Banshee actor, according to an LAPD press release.

Gatt was taken into custody and had an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offense. He was released on $5,000 bail.

At the time, the actor rushed to social media to deny the allegations against him.

“I obviously want to respond to the absolutely horrific and completely false allegations recently made against me,” he wrote on X.

The actor said the allegations had a negative impact on his career. Getty Images

“They are categorically wrong and 100% reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release. I am fully cooperating with the police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I can't wait to clear my reputation.

Thank you to all my friends and supporters who know this is false and understand that for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media, he added.

The actor, who played Thenn Warg in the HBO series Game of Thrones, also appeared in “Titanic 666” and “Black Adam.”