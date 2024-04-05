Abhay Deol says Bollywood people thought Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara wouldn't work as there was no villain: Who will watch over Hrithik Roshans | Bollywood News





One of the biggest successes of Abhay Deol's career was the Zoya Akhtar director Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and in a recent interview, the actor said that film industry experts didn't believe the film would work because it didn't have a villain. Abhay said that discussions within the film industry at the time suggested that audiences would not care much about “Hrithik Roshan's inner conflict” in the film. “When we were making Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, many people in the film industry were wondering 'who is the bad guy?' “There is no bad guy. What is inner conflict? Who will come and witness Hrithik Roshan's inner conflict? We were hearing this kind of chatter,” he told BBC News Hindi. the film, the three main characters go through their internal struggles as they travel through Spain. Abhay added that with the kind of packaging it received, the film could achieve success despite the naysayers. “That’s how fresh it was. It's these kind of actors and making this kind of film and with this budget, and it worked. But the film industry wasn’t really convinced that it would work,” he said. In the same conversation, Abhay also talked about Manorama Six Feet Under and said that the film hardly had any screens and had a smaller marketing budget, which was one of the reasons why it didn't. didn't make much money at the box office. ALSO READ | Hansal Mehta explains why he avoided his son Jai Mehta who wanted to return home after an accident on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur: Anurag Kashyap said Abhay said that “films also create culture” and if the audience is fed the same type of film, it doesn't give them much chance to experiment with their viewing choices. He added that over the years, audiences have been made to like a certain type of film, considered the mainstream film. When asked if he was trying to introduce audiences to different types of cinema, Abhay said that apart from making films, it was extremely necessary for films to be promoted well so that audiences could get a chance to watch them. He said, “Like Manorama Six Feet Under…if it has 60 screens and the marketing budget is Rs 25 lakh, people won't even know that it has released and then obviously, theatrically, it has not didn't work. It later worked well on DVD, but by then the film was already making a loss. And the industry said, 'Look, we told you these kinds of films don't work,'” he said. Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix series Trial By Fire. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

