Universal Studios Hollywood and Knotts Berry Farm have been going head-to-head on Halloween for decades, and now the theme park titans are competing for iconic flavors at dueling food festivals: Butterbeer and Boysenberry.

The first-ever Butterbeer season runs through April 30 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The directory Knotts Boysenberry Festival continues through April 28 at Buena Park theme park.

Butterbeer season brings a few new items to the menu showcasing the signature flavor of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

There's a new soft brew at the Florean Fortescues ice cream counter which has taken over the old Zonkos Joke Shop.

The new Butterbeer popsicle, which Muggles would call a popsicle, will appear later in the two-month Butterbeer season.

The new items join an ever-growing line of Butterbeer-flavored foods and drinks at Universal, which include fudge, potted cream and hard ice cream. All this in addition to four versions of the Butterbeer drink served cold, frozen, hot or dairy-free.

I love butterbeer. So much so that I would drive 40 miles just to sip one. The creamy foam top blends perfectly with the butterscotch and shortbread sweetness of the drink. I'm never happier than when I have a butterbeer mustache while gazing out over the snowy rooftops of Hogsmeade Village.

I'm also a big fan of Boysenberry on almost everything, which is why I always enjoy the return of the Boysenberry Festival each spring at Knotts Berry Farm.

Universals Halloween Horror Nights and Knotts Scary Farm battle for October supremacy every year. Now it seems that the universal butterbeer season also has the Knotts Boysenberry Festival in its sights.

Butterbeer and Boysenberry have many similarities. These are two distinct tastes that serve as the signature flavors for each theme park. They also pair well with a variety of foods and drinks.

Knotts offers more than 75 unique Boysenberry recipes during the festival and offers dozens of new dishes each year.

Universal is just getting started with butterbeer season, but it's easy to see how Universal's culinary team could dream up a slew of new butterbeer dishes to offer at future festivals.

I tried all of Butterbeer's offerings at a media event at Universal on Thursday, April 4th.

The pot cream had the most intense butterbeer flavor on the entire menu. It's like injecting butterbeer directly into your veins. Much too intense for me. This made me wonder if there is such a thing as too much Butterbeer. This is never a good idea to have at the start of a butterbeer season tasting session.

The soft butterbeer was the complete opposite of the cream in a pot. The taste was so subtle it was almost absent. The golden swirls of butterbeer looked beautiful in the soft serve twists, but they didn't pack much punch beyond the vanilla base.

I felt the same way about butterbeer fudge. I was expecting an overpowering butterbeer taste and found myself reaching for the flavors. What I got in the two-tone piece was a little taste of cream from the lighter top and a hint of shortbread from the pink bottom.

My favorite butterbeer drink is the original cold version, it has just the right consistency of flavors. I feel like I've stepped into a Harry Potter movie every time I take a sip.

Frozen Butterbeer is essentially a Slurpee version, meaning the consistency of the flavor changes with each straw. Plus, it gave me brain freeze.

I tried hot butterbeer for the first time and it burned my tongue so I don't need to try it again. It tasted like melted butterbeer ice cream.

The non-dairy version of Butterbeer is a good option for those who need it, but I prefer the original topping. The non-dairy topping tends to curdle on hot Butterbeer, so it works best on cold, frozen versions.

While Universal has slowly expanded the Butterbeer menu over the years, the new Butterbeer season will require the park's culinary team to consider new ways to introduce Butterbeer into existing and new dishes and drinks in the years to come.

The Three Broomsticks menu in Wizarding World provides a good starting point when it comes time to introduce more butterbeer flavors to the festival.

Butterbeer potatoes and/or butterbeer sausages will go perfectly with Bangers & Mash. Knotts has many potato and boysenberry sausage options.

I would love to try the Butterbeer Battered Fish & Chips with a little Butterbeer Seasoning Powder sprinkled on the fries. A butterbeer dip for fries might be going too far, but I would definitely try it.

It would be easy enough to stir a little butterbeer into the crust of shepherd's pie, mix butterbeer into mac and cheese, or stir it into pancake batter from the English breakfast menu .

I'm sure the chefs at Universal could mix butterbeer with barbecue sauce on the rib platter. Knotts puts Boysenberry BBQ sauce on everything.

Going beyond the basics could be tricky for Universal which receives advice on every detail of Wizarding World from Warner Brothers and Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Knotts has no such restrictions and offers all kinds of wild Boysenberry concoctions every year. Some of them work and some of them don't.

I could see a butterbeer coffee working wonderfully. I'm less sure about a butterbeer burger. I definitely don't want to try butterbeer lemonade Eww!

The years to come will reveal whether Butterbeer season was a one-off event or whether it would become an annual food festival to rival the dominance of Knotts Berry Farms Boysenberry. Time will tell if the bloody battle between Universal and Knotts in October extends into a sticky food fight in April.

Universal would also likely win this fight and be able to expand the Butterbeer Season food festival to its parks around the world. This is something Cedar Fair cannot do with the Boysenberry phenomenon which is clearly tied to Knott's history and culture.