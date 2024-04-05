Entertainment
How Universal Butterbeer Season Could Be Bigger Than the Knotts Boysenberry Festival – Daily News
Universal Studios Hollywood and Knotts Berry Farm have been going head-to-head on Halloween for decades, and now the theme park titans are competing for iconic flavors at dueling food festivals: Butterbeer and Boysenberry.
The first-ever Butterbeer season runs through April 30 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The directory Knotts Boysenberry Festival continues through April 28 at Buena Park theme park.
ALSO WATCH: Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates its 60th anniversary with a retro studio tour
Butterbeer season brings a few new items to the menu showcasing the signature flavor of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
There's a new soft brew at the Florean Fortescues ice cream counter which has taken over the old Zonkos Joke Shop.
The new Butterbeer popsicle, which Muggles would call a popsicle, will appear later in the two-month Butterbeer season.
The new items join an ever-growing line of Butterbeer-flavored foods and drinks at Universal, which include fudge, potted cream and hard ice cream. All this in addition to four versions of the Butterbeer drink served cold, frozen, hot or dairy-free.
ALSO WATCH: Universal's new Nintendo Cafe is fun, cute and fast, but is it good?
I love butterbeer. So much so that I would drive 40 miles just to sip one. The creamy foam top blends perfectly with the butterscotch and shortbread sweetness of the drink. I'm never happier than when I have a butterbeer mustache while gazing out over the snowy rooftops of Hogsmeade Village.
I'm also a big fan of Boysenberry on almost everything, which is why I always enjoy the return of the Boysenberry Festival each spring at Knotts Berry Farm.
Universals Halloween Horror Nights and Knotts Scary Farm battle for October supremacy every year. Now it seems that the universal butterbeer season also has the Knotts Boysenberry Festival in its sights.
ALSO WATCH: Universal Studios Hollywood Offers 15% Off Annual Passes
Butterbeer and Boysenberry have many similarities. These are two distinct tastes that serve as the signature flavors for each theme park. They also pair well with a variety of foods and drinks.
Knotts offers more than 75 unique Boysenberry recipes during the festival and offers dozens of new dishes each year.
Universal is just getting started with butterbeer season, but it's easy to see how Universal's culinary team could dream up a slew of new butterbeer dishes to offer at future festivals.
ALSO WATCH: Niles: Super Nintendo World continues the transformation of Universals
I tried all of Butterbeer's offerings at a media event at Universal on Thursday, April 4th.
The pot cream had the most intense butterbeer flavor on the entire menu. It's like injecting butterbeer directly into your veins. Much too intense for me. This made me wonder if there is such a thing as too much Butterbeer. This is never a good idea to have at the start of a butterbeer season tasting session.
The soft butterbeer was the complete opposite of the cream in a pot. The taste was so subtle it was almost absent. The golden swirls of butterbeer looked beautiful in the soft serve twists, but they didn't pack much punch beyond the vanilla base.
ALSO WATCH: 5 Best Things I Ate at the 2024 Knotts Boysenberry Festival
I felt the same way about butterbeer fudge. I was expecting an overpowering butterbeer taste and found myself reaching for the flavors. What I got in the two-tone piece was a little taste of cream from the lighter top and a hint of shortbread from the pink bottom.
My favorite butterbeer drink is the original cold version, it has just the right consistency of flavors. I feel like I've stepped into a Harry Potter movie every time I take a sip.
Frozen Butterbeer is essentially a Slurpee version, meaning the consistency of the flavor changes with each straw. Plus, it gave me brain freeze.
I tried hot butterbeer for the first time and it burned my tongue so I don't need to try it again. It tasted like melted butterbeer ice cream.
The non-dairy version of Butterbeer is a good option for those who need it, but I prefer the original topping. The non-dairy topping tends to curdle on hot Butterbeer, so it works best on cold, frozen versions.
While Universal has slowly expanded the Butterbeer menu over the years, the new Butterbeer season will require the park's culinary team to consider new ways to introduce Butterbeer into existing and new dishes and drinks in the years to come.
The Three Broomsticks menu in Wizarding World provides a good starting point when it comes time to introduce more butterbeer flavors to the festival.
Butterbeer potatoes and/or butterbeer sausages will go perfectly with Bangers & Mash. Knotts has many potato and boysenberry sausage options.
I would love to try the Butterbeer Battered Fish & Chips with a little Butterbeer Seasoning Powder sprinkled on the fries. A butterbeer dip for fries might be going too far, but I would definitely try it.
It would be easy enough to stir a little butterbeer into the crust of shepherd's pie, mix butterbeer into mac and cheese, or stir it into pancake batter from the English breakfast menu .
I'm sure the chefs at Universal could mix butterbeer with barbecue sauce on the rib platter. Knotts puts Boysenberry BBQ sauce on everything.
Going beyond the basics could be tricky for Universal which receives advice on every detail of Wizarding World from Warner Brothers and Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
Knotts has no such restrictions and offers all kinds of wild Boysenberry concoctions every year. Some of them work and some of them don't.
I could see a butterbeer coffee working wonderfully. I'm less sure about a butterbeer burger. I definitely don't want to try butterbeer lemonade Eww!
The years to come will reveal whether Butterbeer season was a one-off event or whether it would become an annual food festival to rival the dominance of Knotts Berry Farms Boysenberry. Time will tell if the bloody battle between Universal and Knotts in October extends into a sticky food fight in April.
Universal would also likely win this fight and be able to expand the Butterbeer Season food festival to its parks around the world. This is something Cedar Fair cannot do with the Boysenberry phenomenon which is clearly tied to Knott's history and culture.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/04/05/how-universals-butterbeer-season-could-be-bigger-than-knotts-boysenberry-festival/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Universal Butterbeer Season Could Be Bigger Than the Knotts Boysenberry Festival – Daily News
- New Google Search powered by next-gen AI could be subscription-only
- Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case using Presidential Records Act
- Actor Jonathan Bennett is the godfather of Carnival Firenze
- Bruins QB enters transfer portal
- Tracee Ellis Ross Is Art in a Marni Dress at the New Museum's Spring 2024 Gala
- Season of Discovery Phase 3 is underway! — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News
- Ide-Cel receives approval for earlier treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
- US-Chinese military negotiations resume on air and maritime security after a hiatus of almost two years.
- 'PM sleeps when injustice happens': Mamata Banerjee attacks Modi
- Jokowi summons Sri Mulyani CS to discuss RAPBN 2025, here are the results!
- Abhay Deol says Bollywood people thought Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara wouldn't work as there was no villain: Who will watch over Hrithik Roshans | Bollywood News