Bollywood Newswrap, April 5: Alia Bhatt is the first choice for Gurinder Chadha's Indian princess musical with Disney; Deepika Padukone to miss Met Gala 2024





Several Bollywood news stories made headlines today, April 5. First, Alia Bhatt is reportedly set to star in Gurinder Chadha's Indian Princess musical with Disney. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will not be present at the Met Gala 2024. Let's quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news today. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for April 5, 2024 1. Alia Bhatt will reportedly star in Gurinder Chadha's Indian Princess musical with Disney Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is reportedly set to star in Gurinder Chadha's Indian Princess musical with Disney. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Gurinder Chadha is in talks for the role with actress Alia Bhatt. A source from the portal said, “The two have been in talks for some time. Final casting won't happen until the script is developed, but Alia is one of the top casting choices. 2. Here's why Deepika Padukone won't attend the 2024 Met Gala Deepika Padukone, who has been attending the Met Gala for three consecutive years, will miss this year's. A source revealed, “Deepika Padukone is a regular on the Met Gala red carpet. It's only natural that fans are anticipating her appearance at this year's Met Gala, especially since she's one of the most India's leading global brand ambassadors. However, Deepika is busy shooting for Singham 3 which is set to release later this year as well as Kalki 2898 AD which is set to release in May, both of which coincide with this year's Met Gala. will therefore not be present at this year's event. 3. The first review of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is out Pinkvilla exclusively got the first review of Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. A source shared, “There are three heroes in the film.” One of them is Ajay Devgn who delivered the 'best act' of his career. The second is director Amit Sharma who has made a very convincing film despite the long duration and “the length doesn't seem” and the third is musician AR Rahman “whose background music enhances the impact”. The source further added that the last 30 minutes which feature football matches are thrilling and gripping, making the film an authentic take on the golden era of Indian football. 4.Salman Khan praises Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan trailer On April 5, the makers of Ruslaan released the trailer featuring Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan praised his brother-in-law Aayush's hard work and extended his best wishes to Ruslaan on his social media. He wrote on . God bless you and wish you all the best. In theaters April 26, 2024.” 5. Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys a new house in Hyderabad Photos of Raashii Khanna's new house in Hyderabad have gone viral on social media. In the viral photos, she can be seen taking a housewarming poop in her new home. The actress wore a stunning red suit for her special day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : 7 Best Movies Like Rockstar That Redefine Falling In Love

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-april-5-alia-bhatt-to-star-in-gurinder-chadhas-indian-princess-musical-with-disney-deepika-padukone-to-miss-met-gala-2024-1292802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos