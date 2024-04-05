Emmy Award-winning actor and St. Louis native Jon Hamm to deliver keynote speech in May 2024: SLU

04/05/2024

Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Hamm will return to his hometown of St. Louis to deliver this year's spring commencement speech at Saint Louis University.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Chaifetz Arena. The event will also be broadcast live on slu.edu and archived on SLU YouTube channel.

Jon Hamm will deliver the May 2024 commencement address at Saint Louis University. Photo submitted.

Hamm won acclaim for his portrayal of powerful advertising executive Don Draper in AMC's award-winning drama series “Mad Men.” He has received numerous accolades for his performance, including an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Golden Globe Awards in 2016 and 2008, Television Critics Association Awards in 2011 and 2015, a Critics' Choice Television Award in 2011, as well as several nominations at the Screen Actors Guild.

Hamm has appeared in numerous hit series, including playing roles in the fifth season of FX's critically acclaimed anthology series “Fargo”, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Neil Gaiman's Good Omens for Amazon Prime Video. films including Baby Driver, The Town and Million Dollar Arm.

While he was recognized for his dramatic work in Mad Men, Hamm also carved out a career in comedy. His appearances on the Emmy-winning comedy 30 Rock from 2009 to 2012 earned him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He has also hosted Saturday Night Live three times, once in 2008 and twice in 2010. Hamm attended John Burroughs School in Ladue, where he was a member of the football, baseball and swim teams. After graduation, he headed to the University of Missouri and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Armed with his degree, Hamm returned home and taught at his alma mater. Before heading to Hollywood, he spent a year working with eighth graders teaching them acting.

In addition to his acting work, Hamm has supported numerous charities, including the Alzheimer's Association, Cancer Research Institute, Stand Up To Cancer, and St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Hamm has also helped local organizations such as the St. Louis County Library Foundation and the St. Louis Actors Studio Small Professional Theater Sustainment Fund raise funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Honorary degree recipients

In addition to delivering the commencement address, Hamm will join three SLU alumni in receiving honorary degrees. PP Marie Joseph Christie, SJ (CSB 99) and Susan E. Klepper, Ph.D. (Doisy 66) and William M. Klepper, Ph.D. (Arts and Sciences 66).

PP Marie Joseph Christie, SJ (CSB 99)

PP Marie Joseph Christie, SJ (CSB 99). Photo submitted.

Christie, a Jesuit priest, is secretary of higher education for the Society of Jesus. As secretary, Fr. Christie works in Rome and assists and advises the Superior General of the Society of Jesus on matters relating to higher education. It is also responsible for promoting discernment, networking and collaboration among Jesuit higher education institutions around the world.

Fr. Christie received his MBA and Ph.D. in business administration with a specialization in decision sciences. His doctoral dissertation, The Cross-Cultural Comparison of Ethical Attitudes of Business Executives in India, South Korea, and the United States, is considered a seminal work in the field of cross-cultural research methodology.

Susan E. Klepper, Ph.D. (Doisy 66) and William M. Klepper, Ph.D. (Arts and Sciences 66)

Susan E. Klepper, Ph.D. (Doisy 66) and William M. Klepper, Ph.D. (Arts and Sciences 66). Photo submitted.

Susan E. Klepper, Ph.D., and William M. Klepper, Ph.D., met during their first year at Saint Louis University. They both graduated in 1966, Susan with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy and William with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. William Klepper continued his education at SLU, earning a master's degree in education in 1967 and receiving his doctorate in 1975. Between these degrees, he served as associate dean of students at SLU from 1969 to 1971. This job marked the beginning of his career in higher education. He followed it with positions at the University of South Carolina and the College of New Jersey before ending up at his current location, Columbia University. William Klepper joined Columbia Business School in 1996 and currently serves as Academic Director of Executive Education and Assistant Professor.

Columbia University also became home to Susan Klepper. After receiving her master's degree from Hahnemann University in 1990 and her doctorate from Drexel University in 1996, she joined the faculty of Columbia University Medical Center. She assumed the role of Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine-Physical Therapy in 1997 and held this position until her retirement. She is today an emeritus professor. Pre-launch ceremonies

In May, SLU students can choose to participate in the pre-commencement ceremonies of each college and school. This year's pre-debuts will begin on Wednesday, May 15. A full schedule of prerequisite events is available at slu.edu/commencement.

Baccalaureate Mass