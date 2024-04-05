Manoj Bajpayee: Looking for more extraordinary stories that people haven't witnessed | Bollywood News

With three national awards and numerous critically acclaimed films to his credit, Manoj Bajpayee says he is always looking for extraordinary stories and roles that explore an untapped side of the actor in him.

Bajpayee, who has created a niche with many memorable projects across media such as Satya, Shool, Raajneeti, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur films and The Family Man series, said his search for unique roles is still on. .

“I was lucky enough to receive some very good offers. I want to go beyond that and look for more interesting and extraordinary scenarios and stories that people have never seen or witnessed. Roles that are far from anything I've done. The research is still on and as the saying goes, it is always about your choices, Bajpayee told PTI in an interview.

The actor admits that even though he's been in the business for many years, he still can't predict the audience's mood beyond the fact that “they need a good story that can engage them and entertain them.”

“And if he doesn’t do both, they’ll reject him immediately.” They are unpredictable. After working hard with extreme honesty, one can only pray for success and hope that the film reaches the audience, he said.

Calling himself someone who is critical and not easily satisfied with what he does, Manoj Bajpayee said that he is rather looking forward to the next idea. “I don't usually watch my films, but there are times when I have to. During the second (season or sequel), you have to watch the first just to remember everything you've done and what elements of the characters need to be reintroduced. When I watch it, I'm critical. I feel like I could do better in many places. But what’s gone is gone in the end,” he added.

The actor, 54, will next be seen in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the sequel to his 2021 film SilenceCan You Hear It. He reprises the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the sequel, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who also directed the first part.

Bajpayee hailed Deohans as a “perfectionist”, who will never start a film if she is not completely ready.

“He’s not someone who would like to get on board just because there’s a franchise that has the green light from the platform. We have both been clear about that,” he said.

The film also features Prachi Desai, who returns as Inspector Sanjana.

The actor, known for films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Rock On!! and Azhar, called the experience of working with Bajpayee “absolutely invaluable”.

“Even if you enroll somewhere, you will never get the same type of learning. Just being with him and observing him was enjoyable in itself. There are things about (his game) that come back to you later. It's incredible and beautiful. He puts us at ease. He is simply the nicest person ever,” Desai said.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout also features Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid and Dinkar Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the film will premiere on ZEE5 on April 16.