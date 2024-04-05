Kate Shindle explains why she's leaving her role as president of Actors Equity

Shindle, a former Miss America, will complete her third and final term on May 23. Here are edited excerpts from an interview.

Equity has imposed very strict rules during the pandemic which have had the effect of limiting performances across the country. Looking back, what do you think of Equity’s role in the state of theater during those years?

At the forefront of my mind, for most of these inflection points, were several things. Firstly, how little we knew at the start of Covid and now take for granted how it is transmitted, for example. Second, in many ways, if you had designed an industry to be completely destroyed for a period of time by a highly contagious pandemic, I can't imagine designing one that would be better suited to it than live performance.

There came a point where everyone wanted to go back to work, myself included, but we really had to come to grips with the fact that maybe we could reopen an industry that was safe enough for 22-year-old dancers who would be there. is likely they will survive Covid if they contract it, but is this the industry we wanted to reopen, which was only safe for some of our members? And the seniors? What about those in our industry who are disproportionately and permanently immunocompromised by the AIDS epidemic? We had to reopen an industry where we had enough safeguards for people to do their jobs without risking their lives.

Union organizing and activism appear to be booming. How did this affect equity?

The arts industry does not exist in a vacuum. The things that workers around the world are becoming aware of are also found in our industry. The murder of George Floyd and the resurgence of Black Lives Matter really mobilized the majority of our members. How do we reopen an industry that puts discrimination, harassment, racism, bullying, and all these types of associated behaviors on par with other reasons why we would tell an employer not to Will there be no members of Equity at his show tonight unless he fixes it?