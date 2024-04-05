Entertainment
Kate Shindle explains why she's leaving her role as president of Actors Equity
Kate Shindle, who served as president of Association for Actors' Equity for nine years, is stepping down after a mandate dominated by the coronavirus pandemic which paralyzed all union members for a time.
Shindle, 47, said she hopes to remain active in the labor movement, but is eager to return to her acting work. The Equity presidency, leading a union that represents more than 51,000 theater actors and stage managers across the country, is an unpaid, volunteer position. Because of the time it took to deal with the crises faced by union members, Shindle worked so little as an actress that she couldn't even get health insurance coverage from her own union.
His departure comes in a context of significant renewal in the theater industry. Charlotte St. Martin recently stepped down as president of the Broadway League, which is the trade association most often at the negotiating table with Equity, and leaders of many nonprofit theaters are also leaving their positions.
Looks like it's time, Shindle said. We have accomplished a lot. And I think turnover is good for organizations. I never wanted to stay until the members kicked me out.
Shindle, a former Miss America, will complete her third and final term on May 23. Here are edited excerpts from an interview.
Equity has imposed very strict rules during the pandemic which have had the effect of limiting performances across the country. Looking back, what do you think of Equity’s role in the state of theater during those years?
At the forefront of my mind, for most of these inflection points, were several things. Firstly, how little we knew at the start of Covid and now take for granted how it is transmitted, for example. Second, in many ways, if you had designed an industry to be completely destroyed for a period of time by a highly contagious pandemic, I can't imagine designing one that would be better suited to it than live performance.
There came a point where everyone wanted to go back to work, myself included, but we really had to come to grips with the fact that maybe we could reopen an industry that was safe enough for 22-year-old dancers who would be there. is likely they will survive Covid if they contract it, but is this the industry we wanted to reopen, which was only safe for some of our members? And the seniors? What about those in our industry who are disproportionately and permanently immunocompromised by the AIDS epidemic? We had to reopen an industry where we had enough safeguards for people to do their jobs without risking their lives.
Union organizing and activism appear to be booming. How did this affect equity?
The arts industry does not exist in a vacuum. The things that workers around the world are becoming aware of are also found in our industry. The murder of George Floyd and the resurgence of Black Lives Matter really mobilized the majority of our members. How do we reopen an industry that puts discrimination, harassment, racism, bullying, and all these types of associated behaviors on par with other reasons why we would tell an employer not to Will there be no members of Equity at his show tonight unless he fixes it?
How do you assess the state of the industry?
Were still in recovery mode. I was so excited at the end of last season, which, for my money, was just about the best Broadway season I can remember. It feels like a time where we, as an industry, are trying to tell stories that traditionally don't have access to the platform. But we may need to continue to evolve in areas such as marketing.
Something that doesn't get talked about much, but is never far from my mind: I don't think we can ignore that there is a lot of politically motivated fear-mongering about cities, especially cities with Democratic mayors, and perhaps part of the reason why Part of the public has not returned as fully as we hope because we have to resist it.
Due to the pandemic, the idea of the show must go on has changed. We are seeing more and more artists calling in sick. How do you think about this?
I think it's really important. I've sat across from employers who point out that people are taking mental health days or calling in at a higher rate than before, and in my opinion it's probably now closer to what the rest of the world is accepted as reasonable. When I started, we were still talking about these stories of performers running off stage, vomiting into a bucket, then coming back and continuing their show. I don't think it's something to celebrate anymore.
What are the challenges your successor will face?
Wages will continue to be a major problem. Over the next few years, there will be more calls for a strike because people are excited. There is a battle on many fronts, but ultimately it is a moral imperative for those who decide to produce theater to build their structures around a decent wage for the artists who work for them.
One of the last things you had to deal with was the war between Israel and Hamas. Has the National Equity Council chosen not to issue a statement?
We were pressured to get both a declaration in favor of Israel and a declaration in favor of the ceasefire. In fact, I drafted a plan for our council to consider whether to vote to issue a statement, but we never got to the point where the question of whether we make a statement was not been adopted.
We try to take positions that suit us, without making us foreign policy experts that most of us are not. I know that more and more members want to be part of unions that reflect their values, which is not new, but it seems to be growing. Personally, I think it's pretty clear that it's imperative that there be some sort of ceasefire as quickly as possible. But as for how we handled it, with members whose opinions were directly opposed to each other, I think we handled it as best we could.
What's next for you?
I audition all the time. All I ever wanted to be was an actor, and it's definitely time to refocus on my own career. I miss singing as much as anything. I want to be in a rehearsal room, looking for new pages.
