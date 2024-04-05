Pianist Lang Lang will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





The famous Chinese pianist will receive the 2,778th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Formed in 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCC) now has more than 750 members and is the steward of the Hollywood Sign and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which celebrates icons of art and entertainment. HCC will honor world-renowned classical pianist Long long with the 2,778th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 10. He will receive his star in the Live Performance category. The winners are selected by a committee of their peers. Lang Lang is the first Asian pianist to receive a star on the iconic sidewalk and will be honored at a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. PT at 7044 Hollywood Boulevard. Dickon StainerChairman and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz and Executive Vice President of UMG Michele Antoine I will join the host Steve Nissen as speakers at the event. Born in Shenyang, China, in 1982, Lang Lang received his first piano lessons at the age of three; two years later, he won the Shenyang piano competition and made his public debut. He studied in Beijing Central Conservatory of Music with Zhao Ping-Guo and the Curtis Institute of Music with Gary Graffman. Lang Lang's breakthrough came in 1999 when he joined the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as a last-minute replacement soloist in Tchaikovsky's first piano concerto. Since then, he has sold millions of albums worldwide, topped the classical charts, performed numerous sold-out shows and amassed more than 20 million followers on social media. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazinehe has performed for President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and the late Queen Elizabeth II. He has also performed at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and with artists such as Metallica, Pharrell Williams and Herbie Hancock at various editions GRAMMY Awards. In 2020, he participated in the One World Concert: Together at home, which was broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on several global platforms. In 2023, he joined the jury of The Piano, a talent show broadcast by the British channel Channel 4. Additionally, he is the founder of Lang Lang International Music Foundation And Inspiration keys. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Messenger of Peace, he has inspired more than 40 million children to learn the piano and developed extremely successful educational programs. Among Lang Lang's best-selling publications are those from 2019 The piano book2020s Goldberg variationsand years 2022 The Disney book. His latest album Lang Lang-Saint-Sans was released earlier this year, with his wife and pianist Gina-AliceTHE Gewandhaus OrchestraAnd Andres Nelson. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Lang Lang's exceptional contributions to the world of classical music and celebrate his extraordinary talent by honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer : Ana Martinez in the press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theviolinchannel.com/pianist-lang-lang-to-receive-star-on-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos