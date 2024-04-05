Entertainment
Cinematrix – A daily movie grid game from Vulture Entertainment
It's called Cinemamatrix. Here is the link.
This is a grid game, which you may have seen in a few places before, but if you didn't get the gist, there are three rows and three columns and you need to find something which matches both to claim the space. In this case, the rows are always actors or directors and the columns are a modifier. Common categories include: films with one-word titles, Oscar-nominated films, or films released within a certain time frame. Sometimes they mix this with an actor who has been in a film with all three people or with a director who has worked with all of them.
Here for example is today's:
What I really like about this game is that while I love movies and games, I don't win all the time. They keep you on your toes with actors you may not know much about or categories that are specialized enough that only one or two can fit into the category. So I feel really good when I manage to complete it, and like I've learned something when I don't.
The big downside of the game for me is that they don't release new ones on weekends, but I thought today's one was accessible enough for the ERA crowd and it was a good day to create the yarn. It also bothers me that if you get it wrong, you've essentially lost because there are no additional guesses.
Check it out and let me know how you get on!
Cinematrix – Daily Movie Schedule Trivia Game
|
Sources
2/ https://www.resetera.com/threads/cinematrix-a-daily-movie-grid-game-from-vulture.836328/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pertamina organizes a market for cheap basic food products
- March jobs report: 303,000 jobs added in the United States, exceeding expectations
- Cinematrix – A daily movie grid game from Vulture Entertainment
- Migrants demand housing after taking over the tennis court
- Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans After Releasing Men's Shampoo
- Apple announces important new features in iPhone update
- Experts explain how the new ruling in the docs case could actually help Trump
- The IDF has fired two officers for killing aid workers
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- What is a #fartwalk? Creator Mairlyn Smith breaks down the viral trend
- An earthquake centered near New York City shakes much of the northeast
- FBI Probing Free Airline Upgrades Adams Received