Cinematrix – A daily movie grid game from Vulture Entertainment

I added a new daily game to my morning routine that I thought people might enjoy.

It's called Cinemamatrix. Here is the link.

This is a grid game, which you may have seen in a few places before, but if you didn't get the gist, there are three rows and three columns and you need to find something which matches both to claim the space. In this case, the rows are always actors or directors and the columns are a modifier. Common categories include: films with one-word titles, Oscar-nominated films, or films released within a certain time frame. Sometimes they mix this with an actor who has been in a film with all three people or with a director who has worked with all of them.

Here for example is today's:

What I really like about this game is that while I love movies and games, I don't win all the time. They keep you on your toes with actors you may not know much about or categories that are specialized enough that only one or two can fit into the category. So I feel really good when I manage to complete it, and like I've learned something when I don't.

The big downside of the game for me is that they don't release new ones on weekends, but I thought today's one was accessible enough for the ERA crowd and it was a good day to create the yarn. It also bothers me that if you get it wrong, you've essentially lost because there are no additional guesses.

Check it out and let me know how you get on!

