Two Island tribute concerts the first weekend of July | News, Sports, Jobs





HARRIS — The Island Resort & Casino, in collaboration with Radio Results Network, is ramping up the excitement of summer with two major concerts the first weekend in July. Starting off on a casual note, Gone 2 Paradise: A Jimmy Buffett Experience takes place on Friday, July 5. The beat then shifts to rock with Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience on Saturday, July 6. Tickets for each concert cost $20 and are now on sale at the casino. What more fitting way to kick off the month of July than with Margaritaville and a tropical state of mind? Gone 2 Paradise, the first Jimmy Buffett tribute band, has been traveling the country helping audiences do just that for 20 years celebrating Jimmy's music. It will be the highlight of the summer among friends and comrades “parrot heads” come together for an evening of music made famous by the great Jimmy Buffett. Then on July 6, you ” I do not wanna Miss a Thing “ by Aeromyth: the ultimate Aerosmith tribute experience. Aeromyth has achieved a level of success almost unknown in the tribute community – with Gibson Guitars ranking Aeromyth among the top 10 tribute bands in the world. Paying their dues and honing their craft for over a decade, the band has performed countless shows. Touring internationally in venues ranging from clubs and theaters to Dodger Stadium, they have defined themselves by a combination of stellar live performance recreations, uncanny physical resemblance and unprecedented musicianship. The group's sole objective is very simple: “Suspension of disbelief while remaining true to the undeniable spirit of America's greatest rock band.” Aeromyth continues to tour, spreading the gospel of Aerosmith to generations of fans, old and new, across the world. Tickets are available for purchase by phone with credit card at 877-ISL-SHOW or online at islandresortandcasino.com. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

