9 Underrated “Main Characters” in Bollywood Movies

Sometimes the main character in a movie isn't a character at all. In other words, he's not really a person. It's an object. Because Sometimesthe plot of a film is anchored in an inanimate object and you don't really realize it until the film is over.

Credit: Filmfare

So we've put together this list of objects in Bollywood films that were so integral to the plot that they were characters themselves. Here, take a look for yourself.

1. Chopsticks ZNMD

Baguette is the first that comes to mind, without this Birkin bag cinema humor would be incomplete. The fact that Imraan treated her like an absolute queen and made her the center of his attention simply cannot be forgotten.

Credit: Twitter

2. Handcrafted Chaddhi by Ranvijays Animal

Ranvijay was strangely obsessed with wearing his handcrafted boxer shorts. It was like underpants were the main character and not Ranvijay. He couldn't go anywhere without his chaddhi man! Even when he had to go kill people.

Credit: YouTube

3. Russian doll Belly of Delhi

The entire plot of Delhi Belly centered around the Russian doll. And the fact that nothing was found there (nothing substantial) was one of the most epic scenes in the film.

Credit: YouTube

4. Pia's scooter 3 idiots

Pia's scooter he saved a life and was an integral part of the film; Honestly, we couldn't imagine the storyline without it. Rancho fell more in love with Pia because of the time they spent together on the scooter, while saving Rajus' father. Not only did this save the lives of Rajus' fathers, but it also helped Pia and Rancho's love story blossom.

Credit: WordPress

5. Raj's mustache Rab and Jodi's children

It's pretty obvious that Rajs mustache took over the plot of the film. Rajs hang out tried to convince us that it could really make someone think a person is different without a mustache.

Credit: India Today

6. Lunch box Lunch box

Should I ask what Lunch box would it be without the lunch box and the tiffin? This served as the glue that connected the different characters to each other, and it is the basis of the entire story.

Credit: The New York Times

7. Kauwa Biryani Run

Not like the Kauwa Biryani took up a lot of space in the plot of the film. But it was simply an unforgettable inanimate element in the film. The single scene was so delicious that it defined the entire film.

Credit: Dailymotion

8. Butter knife Make your heart beat

THE butter knife scene in Dil Dhadakne Do has a separate fan base. The dialogue, timing, and comedic timing coupled with the butter knife made the movie.

Credit: Hauterrfly

9. Katthal Wasseypur gangs

The fact that Katthal became such a big conversation that they almost missed an assassination, it's definitely one of the funniest parts of the movie.

What would these films have been without these objects? Incomplete, that's for sure.