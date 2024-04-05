West End theater company denounces racist abuse directed at black actor starring alongside Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails A leading theater company has been forced to condemn a series of deplorable racist abuse directed at a black actor who is set to star in its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. Director Jamie Lloyd, who cast Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet alongside Spiderman actor Tom Holland as Romeo in Shakespeare's tragic love story, has angrily rebuked a wave of trolls on social media after the announcement. The Jamie Lloyd Company today said this must stop after revealing a member of the company had been the victim of horrific racist abuse. We work with a remarkable group of artists. We emphasize that they are free to create work without facing online harassment. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities. Francesca Amewudah-Rivers and Tom Holland will play star-crossed lovers ( Jamie Lloyd Company ) The theater company added that it would continue to support all members of its company and warned that any abuse directed at its actors would be reported. Our rehearsal room is full of joy, compassion and kindness. We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible people. The Romeo and Juliet community will continue to rehearse with generosity and love, and focus on creating our production, the release said. Amewudah-Rivers is best known for playing Blessing in Jack Whitehall's comedy television series. Bad Education and played Gifty in Jocelyn Biohs' play Schoolgirls; Or, naughty African girls play at the Lyric Hammersmith Theater last year. Amewudah-Rivers will make her West End debut in Jamie Lloyd's Romeo and Juliet ( Jamie Lloyd Company ) Marvel star Holland said after the casting announcement that he was more than excited to play Romeo. I can't wait to get started and I'm very good at creating something really special together, he said. Amewudah-Rivers added: “I’m very grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It’s a dream to join this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. Amewudah-Rivers photographed in December ( Pennsylvania ) I’m excited to bring new energy to this story alongside Tom and welcome new audiences to the theater.” Director Jamie Lloyd called Amewudah-Rivers an exceptional young artist. that of Shakespeare Romeo and Julietwhich was originally written between 1591 and 1595, has been recreated and reimagined several times by different theater practitioners in recent years. Toheeb Friday (Ted Lasso) and Isis Hainsworth (Our Ladies of Perpetual Help) played the roles of Romeo and Juliet respectively in the Almeida Theaters production last year. In 2021, How to escape murderAlfred Enoch and In my skin actress Rebekah Murrell played the romantic lead at Shakespeare's Globe. Jamie Lloyds Romeo and Juliet opens at the Duke of Yorks Theater on May 23 and runs until August 3.

