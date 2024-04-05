Entertainment
'Game of Thrones' Actor Joseph Gatt Sues Los Angeles Over Pedophile Allegations
'Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Gatt sued Los Angeles County, its district attorney and others for falsely claiming he was a pedophile after he was arrested and charged with alleged sexual communications with a minor in 2022. The charge was later dropped, and he is now calling the arrest “totally baseless” in his $40 million lawsuit.
Gatt filed the lawsuit Thursday and is suing Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, Assistant Los Angeles County District Attorney Angela Brunson, LAPD Detective Denos Amarantos and the City of Los Angeles.
The lawsuit alleges a “shocking and intentional destruction of Joseph Gatt's acting career and personal reputation by Los Angeles County law enforcement, the result of a completely botched criminal investigation lacking in all probable cause, led by a clearly conflicted assistant prosecutor who sought to destroy Gatt based solely on prejudice and personal animosity.
It says Gatt's 2022 arrest was due to an “obsessed” 16-year-old fan whom Gatt did not know and never met. In October 2020, one of the fan's friends bought him a Cameo video message from Gatt wishing him a happy birthday. The super fan began messaging Gatt on social media, but the lawsuit says the actor responded in a way that was “entirely appropriate and consistent with typical exchanges between celebrities and fans.” The lawsuit claims the fan fabricated messages that were “sexual in nature and pure fantasy” and used a still image of naked Gatt from his appearance on the TV show “Banshee.” The suit alleges that the defendants did not interview the fan or assess her credibility until a year after Gatt's arrest. By then, he had been accused of a “baseless crime” and “publicly labeled a serial pedophile.”
The lawsuit claims Gatt was personally targeted by Deputy Prosecutor Brunson because of his opposition to liberal policies and his support for Prosecutor Gascón. It says Brunson “had personal bias and animosity toward Gatt” and “simply ignored glaring red flags that would have led any reasonable person to recognize the complete lack of probable cause.”
Gatt played a Thenn warg in three episodes of “Game of Thrones” and also appeared in “Black Adam,” “Thor,” “True Detective,” “Teen Wolf” and many other shows and movies.
