“Quiet on Set” returns with a new episode and the cameras are still rolling

With identity documents Quiet on set: The dark side of children's television becoming an overnight ratings hit for Investigation Discovery and Max, attention now turns to an upcoming fifth episode of the documentary series that promises to delve deeper into the toxic allegations swirling around Dan Schneider's years at Nickelodeon.

On Thursday, Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, linear and streaming, said The Hollywood Reporter the original four-part series, released March 17 and 18, far exceeded expectations and prompted the network to step up and greenlight the bonus episode to air a few weeks later.

“We started by talking to [co-directors] Married [Robertson] and Emma [Schwartz] about [extending the series] right after the trailer came out,” Sarlanis recalled of the Feb. 8 preview, which featured clips of child stars speaking out against allegations of abuse and sexism surrounding iconic children's TV shows in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Nickelodeon.

The bonus episode, titled Break the silencewhich launches on ID and streams on Max on April 7, will feature other former Nickelodeon stars, including Drake Bell, who publicly described the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former coach of dialogue, for the first time in Calm on set. Some of the stars will come together for the first time when Soledad O'Brien leads a conversation in the new episode to discuss where the industry can go from here.

The original Calm on set The docuseries was watched by approximately 20 million viewers and became the largest audience for an unscripted series on Max. The ratings are a triumph for directors and executive producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, whose series about childhood stardom has proven hugely important in the pop culture debate, as dialogue and more storytelling and First-hand accusations have since circulated in the media and on social networks. media.

Speaking on Thursday, Robertson told THR his experience watching the first two episodes live – in a room full of colleagues, including crew members, editors and producers who had worked on Calm on set – while simultaneously seeing social media platforms explode with passionate public reaction.

“Certainly, shivers ran down my spine. I couldn't believe how many people were at the premiere in real time,” she said, “and mimicking the reactions we had in the editing rooms. There was this feeling that people were watching and, holy cow, they really get it.

For Schwartz, the overall media coverage before the premiere of Calm on set signaled to him that the #MeToo reckoning of 2017, sparked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal that exposed a long-unchecked toxic culture of abuse in Hollywood, was poised to engulf questions around the protection of vulnerable child actors in children's television.

“There were people saying, 'This is a #MeToo movement for kids.' And I said to myself: 'The series isn't even out yet and you're already going much further than the story we told,' she says. THR. “That’s when they realized there’s a whole system that’s even bigger than our history, and we’re really seeing a movement forming about what should happen next in our industry.”

ID's original four-part docuseries highlighted allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate behavior involving minor stars and crew members on Nickelodeon television shows created by Schneider, which include successful programs like The Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious And Sam and cat. His critics have claimed online and in the Calm on set series which Schneider was inappropriate toward the young women who worked for him, and he wrote inappropriate scripts for uncomfortable child actors to play.

The prolific Nickelodeon producer responded to the ID and Max docuseries and its claims with a March 19 video exclusively reported by THR. “Watching the last two nights has been very difficult: I am confronting my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and which I regret. I certainly owe some people a pretty sincere apology,” Schneider said during the 19-minute video.

The fifth and bonus Calm on set the episode will feature interviews with the return All that stars Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Christopher Hearne, while All that cast member Shane Lyons will be interviewed for the first time.

After Bell publicly identified himself as the person who was sexually assaulted on set at the age of 15 for years by Peck, a network dialogue coach who was tried and convicted of sexually assaulting a previously anonymous minor, the Drake and Josh The alumnus will return to talk more about the dark side of this period at Nickelodeon as his own personal journey of triumph over adversity continues.

Schwartz said THR that Bell heard from other survivors of sexual abuse after Calm on set nourished his strength to continue sharing his story. “It gave him a certain kind of strength and a feeling that there is power in speaking your truth, shedding light and helping others not feel so alone in this experience. Because for many years, that's how he felt: very, very alone,” she explained.

And it seems safe to assume more episodes of Calm on set are on their way, as Robertson and Schwartz keep their cameras rolling.

“We are determined to tell this story. We are passionate about telling the story. We don’t think we’re done telling this story,” Robertson said.

Calm on set: breaking the silence premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c on ID. Quiet on set: The dark side of children's television is now streaming on Max.