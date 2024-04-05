Entertainment
“Quiet on Set” returns with a new episode and the cameras are still rolling
With identity documents Quiet on set: The dark side of children's television becoming an overnight ratings hit for Investigation Discovery and Max, attention now turns to an upcoming fifth episode of the documentary series that promises to delve deeper into the toxic allegations swirling around Dan Schneider's years at Nickelodeon.
On Thursday, Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, linear and streaming, said The Hollywood Reporter the original four-part series, released March 17 and 18, far exceeded expectations and prompted the network to step up and greenlight the bonus episode to air a few weeks later.
“We started by talking to [co-directors] Married [Robertson] and Emma [Schwartz] about [extending the series] right after the trailer came out,” Sarlanis recalled of the Feb. 8 preview, which featured clips of child stars speaking out against allegations of abuse and sexism surrounding iconic children's TV shows in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Nickelodeon.
The bonus episode, titled Break the silencewhich launches on ID and streams on Max on April 7, will feature other former Nickelodeon stars, including Drake Bell, who publicly described the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former coach of dialogue, for the first time in Calm on set. Some of the stars will come together for the first time when Soledad O'Brien leads a conversation in the new episode to discuss where the industry can go from here.
The original Calm on set The docuseries was watched by approximately 20 million viewers and became the largest audience for an unscripted series on Max. The ratings are a triumph for directors and executive producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, whose series about childhood stardom has proven hugely important in the pop culture debate, as dialogue and more storytelling and First-hand accusations have since circulated in the media and on social networks. media.
Speaking on Thursday, Robertson told THR his experience watching the first two episodes live – in a room full of colleagues, including crew members, editors and producers who had worked on Calm on set – while simultaneously seeing social media platforms explode with passionate public reaction.
“Certainly, shivers ran down my spine. I couldn't believe how many people were at the premiere in real time,” she said, “and mimicking the reactions we had in the editing rooms. There was this feeling that people were watching and, holy cow, they really get it.
For Schwartz, the overall media coverage before the premiere of Calm on set signaled to him that the #MeToo reckoning of 2017, sparked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal that exposed a long-unchecked toxic culture of abuse in Hollywood, was poised to engulf questions around the protection of vulnerable child actors in children's television.
“There were people saying, 'This is a #MeToo movement for kids.' And I said to myself: 'The series isn't even out yet and you're already going much further than the story we told,' she says. THR. “That’s when they realized there’s a whole system that’s even bigger than our history, and we’re really seeing a movement forming about what should happen next in our industry.”
ID's original four-part docuseries highlighted allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate behavior involving minor stars and crew members on Nickelodeon television shows created by Schneider, which include successful programs like The Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious And Sam and cat. His critics have claimed online and in the Calm on set series which Schneider was inappropriate toward the young women who worked for him, and he wrote inappropriate scripts for uncomfortable child actors to play.
The prolific Nickelodeon producer responded to the ID and Max docuseries and its claims with a March 19 video exclusively reported by THR. “Watching the last two nights has been very difficult: I am confronting my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and which I regret. I certainly owe some people a pretty sincere apology,” Schneider said during the 19-minute video.
The fifth and bonus Calm on set the episode will feature interviews with the return All that stars Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Christopher Hearne, while All that cast member Shane Lyons will be interviewed for the first time.
After Bell publicly identified himself as the person who was sexually assaulted on set at the age of 15 for years by Peck, a network dialogue coach who was tried and convicted of sexually assaulting a previously anonymous minor, the Drake and Josh The alumnus will return to talk more about the dark side of this period at Nickelodeon as his own personal journey of triumph over adversity continues.
Schwartz said THR that Bell heard from other survivors of sexual abuse after Calm on set nourished his strength to continue sharing his story. “It gave him a certain kind of strength and a feeling that there is power in speaking your truth, shedding light and helping others not feel so alone in this experience. Because for many years, that's how he felt: very, very alone,” she explained.
And it seems safe to assume more episodes of Calm on set are on their way, as Robertson and Schwartz keep their cameras rolling.
“We are determined to tell this story. We are passionate about telling the story. We don’t think we’re done telling this story,” Robertson said.
Calm on set: breaking the silence premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c on ID. Quiet on set: The dark side of children's television is now streaming on Max.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/quiet-on-set-bonus-episode-cameras-rolling-1235866583/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US-China military talks address risk of accidental conflicts in the Indo-Pacific
- Donald Trump fundraiser charges couples $1.6 million
- “Quiet on Set” returns with a new episode and the cameras are still rolling
- Local hockey enforcer recognized by the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame
- China wants to go high-tech to revitalize its economy. Does Hefei City's success hold the key?
- US official discusses AUKUS expansion ahead of summit with Japan
- 'Game of Thrones' Actor Joseph Gatt Sues Los Angeles Over Pedophile Allegations
- Blake Lively wears a wedding dress for 'A Simple Favor 2'
- Fed's Logan says 'much too early to think about rate cuts'
- Bollywood plays its role in Modi-dominated Indian election campaign
- USTA CEO Lew Sherr on the new strategy for tennis growth
- Not receiving voicemail notifications – Unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro – AT&T Prepaid