Entertainment
10 Ways to Enjoy Maine During a Snowstorm
This story was originally published in March 2018. References have been updated.
With the northeast rolling in, you're probably getting ready to settle in for the weekend. Before you despair over the lack of warm weather, take advantage of this opportunity to participate in some of Maine's favorite winter pastimes before they disappear for the year.
1. Stop complaining about the weather!
When you live in Maine, snowstorms are inevitable. Yet with every storm, a portion of the population seems to act as if the end of the world is about to happen. Avoid the rush at the grocery store by stocking up on bread, soup and bottled water several days in advance. And while every true Mainer should know how to drive in the snow, the smart ones know how to stay home and listen to this catchy jingle instead.
2. Shovel your sidewalk
Whether you live in Bangor or Portland, no one wants to make walking through snowbanks part of their daily commute. If there's a sidewalk adjacent to your property, do everyone a favor: grab a shovel and shovel it out. And if contributing to the common good is not enough, in some cities, it's the law.
3. Make ice cream
If you want ice cream but the roads are messy, make your own! This easy recipe includes ingredients you probably already have in your pantry; just make sure the snow you use isn't already yellow.
4. Build a snow shelter
This is not your average snow fort. A quinzhee is a sophisticated snow shelter capable of keeping its occupants warm (or, at least, comfortable) even when they spend the night in freezing weather. Start with an 8-foot-tall, 20-foot-wide dome-shaped pile of snow. Next, take a bunch of sticks and stick them about a foot into the snow pile; this will help you gauge how deep to dig inside. Start digging a small tunnel for an entrance, then clear the inside of the structure until you start to touch the other end of the sticks. Don't forget a sleeping bag!
5. Enjoy the fresh powder
Enjoy fresh powder as you climb your favorite mountain. Because when it doesn't snow, the mountains must produce snow, and it's exhausting work.
6. Take a hike
If you've only climbed Maine's mountains during the summer months, you're missing out. Not only are the trails free of mosquitoes, black flies, and tourists, but hiking in cold weather actually burns more calories. Some tried-and-true routes from BDN Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki include the North Penjajawoc Forest in Bangor, Young Tunk Mountain in Cherryfield, Frye Mountain in MontvilleAnd Blueberry Ledges Trail in Baxter State Park. For a complete map of the hikes reviewed, Click hereand do not forget read Aislinns tips for winter hiking.
7. Dust off your rackets
If the snow is deep enough for snowshoeing, enjoy it while you can. Strap on some snowshoes to help you stay afloat in the snow, and get your blood pumping by tackling one of these. five demanding snowshoe routes.
8. Ride a fat bike
You don't have to wait for the snow to melt to take your bike out. Join the growing community of fat bikersand cycle the snowy trails of Maine. Those looking to get into fat biking can simply turn to their NEMBA local sectionof which there are six in Maine: Bethel area, Carrabassett Region, Central Maine, Greater Portland, Mid-Coast Maine And Penobscot area.
9. Rev your engine
Maine is home to approximately 14,500 miles of snowmobile trails, so why not check them out? This 29-mile trail in Newport is a great place to start. Just remember to stay safe.
10. Enjoy a night under the stars
Winter in Maine can be brutal, but it can also be beautiful. Enjoy the last weeks of winter by pitching a tent in the snow and savoring the silence, gazing at the stars and spending the night snuggled up in a sleeping bag.
