Entertainment
How Prince Andrews Tell-All Interview Backfired and Led to a Movie
Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties after the interview. Netflix's new film, Scoop, examines how the interview took place and what happened.
Prince Andrew's friendship with financier Jeffrey Epstein raised eyebrows long before 2019. The royal, who is the younger brother of King Charles III, was criticized for his relationship in 2011 after Epstein was convicted of sex trafficking .
But a 2019 interview on the BBC's Newsnight about his relationship with the convicted sex trafficker prompted Andrew to step down from public duties after the tell-all royally backfired.
April 5, Netflix released a film, Scoop, which is a dramatization of the interview and how Newsnight obtained it after years of silence from Andrew. But what really happened during the interview and where did it go wrong?
According to Peter Mancusian associate professor at Northeastern University with a background in public relations, the prince spent too much time during the interview making excuses and not enough time acknowledging the damage caused by Epstein.
(Revealing interviews) should be done strategically and in a way that you're pretty sure you'll come out of it better than when you went in, Mancusi said. He made things worse. He gave this story more oxygen than he ever dreamed of giving.
In the interview, the prince gave bizarre answers to questions about his relationship with Epstein. He claimed he did not regret his friendship with the financier and that when the two met in New York in 2010, it was so Andrew could end their friendship in person to show leadership.
The interviewer also brought up several allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who said Epstein allegedly sexually exploited her for Andrew. Giuffre made several specific allegations against Andrew, including that he was sweating profusely during one of their encounters.
In response, Andrew said it was impossible as it was almost impossible for him to sweat at that time due to an adrenaline overdose he had suffered during the Falklands War. He claimed that a photo of him and Giuffre allegedly taken in London was fake because he was not wearing a suit and tie, which is what he wears when he goes out in London. He also claimed he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on the day the meeting allegedly took place.
This raised more questions and concerns than answers regarding his involvement with Epstein, said Michelle Carr, a lecturer at Northeastern University who teaches a course Dialogues on British Culture. This only increased people's interest in the story.
This isn't the first time a member of the royal family has given a revealing interview. Princess Diana gave an interview to the BBC in 1995 in which she revealed her relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, did one with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about what made them leave the royal family.
From a royal perspective, generally speaking, these types of interviews are relatively frowned upon as far as the institution is concerned because they bring to light things that they don't necessarily want to bring to light, Carr said . But it also exposes them to being real and maybe saying things they wouldn't normally say.
But those talks didn't backfire like Andrews. After the interview, Andrew withdrew from public office and resigned from all public roles. He also lost many of his royal privileges, including his police protection.
Part of the problem, Carr said, was the severity of the problem. Although the British royal family is no stranger to controversy, the allegations against Andrew were criminal.
On top of that, Mancusi said the lack of remorse the prince showed made the situation even worse. Andrew could and should have used the interview to apologize for his relationship with Epstein and acknowledge his victims while denying his involvement, Mancusi added.
Instead, the prince appeared defensive during the interview, a stance that ultimately hurt his cause.
There is a way to not admit anything, but also express empathy for the victims, Mancusi said. He didn't do any of that, and I think that's what people really noticed.
