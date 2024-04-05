How Prince Andrews Tell-All Interview Backfired and Led to a Movie

Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties after the interview. Netflix's new film, Scoop, examines how the interview took place and what happened. Netflix has released a dramatized film about how the BBC recorded an interview with Prince Andrew about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Netflix

Prince Andrew's friendship with financier Jeffrey Epstein raised eyebrows long before 2019. The royal, who is the younger brother of King Charles III, was criticized for his relationship in 2011 after Epstein was convicted of sex trafficking .

But a 2019 interview on the BBC's Newsnight about his relationship with the convicted sex trafficker prompted Andrew to step down from public duties after the tell-all royally backfired.

April 5, Netflix released a film, Scoop, which is a dramatization of the interview and how Newsnight obtained it after years of silence from Andrew. But what really happened during the interview and where did it go wrong?

According to Peter Mancusian associate professor at Northeastern University with a background in public relations, the prince spent too much time during the interview making excuses and not enough time acknowledging the damage caused by Epstein.

(Revealing interviews) should be done strategically and in a way that you're pretty sure you'll come out of it better than when you went in, Mancusi said. He made things worse. He gave this story more oxygen than he ever dreamed of giving.

In the interview, the prince gave bizarre answers to questions about his relationship with Epstein. He claimed he did not regret his friendship with the financier and that when the two met in New York in 2010, it was so Andrew could end their friendship in person to show leadership.