Art walks highlight weekend events on the peninsula





Art walks in Sequim and Port Townsend, as well as concerts and other events are planned this weekend on the Northern Olympic Peninsula. • First Friday Art Walk starts from 5-8pm tonight in downtown Sequim. The free, pink-themed self-guided tour of local art venues will feature the annual BirdFest BirdQuest matching game this month. • Jyoti Duwandi will be the guest at a reception for his exhibition “Reimagining the Intersection of Art and the Environment: Exploring Natural and Repurposed Materials” from 5 to 7 tonight at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles. The exhibition is on view through May 26 in the center's Esther Webster Gallery. Duwadi and Barbara Matilsky, the exhibition's curator, will present “Coffee and Conversation with Jyoti Duwadi and Barbara Matilsky” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The artist and curator will discuss the evolution of Duwadi's work, the curatorial process, and where artistic inspiration lies. Tickets are $15 per person, $12 for PAFAC members, and are available at https://pafac.kindful.com/e/coffee-and-conversation-1. • Black Diamond Junction will perform from 7-10 p.m. tonight at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St., Port Angeles. Admission is $10 per person, $8 for club members. • First artistic walk on Saturday will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Port Townsend. The self-guided gallery tour will include a 20th anniversary celebration at Gallery 9 and exhibition openings at South Gallery at Centrum, Jeanette Best Gallery at Northwind Art and Port Townsend Gallery. • ” Emergence ” opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Aurora Loop Gallery, 971 Aurora Loop, Port Townsend. The exhibition will be on view until April 28. • “Many Fish: Paintings by John Hemmen” will host a closing reception from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles. The reception is free, open to all ages and accepts dogs. • The Olympic Peaks burlesque show is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles. Olympic Peaks promises all the wit and humor you can handle, plus non-stop entertainment from the Pacific Northwest's best burlesque performers. The show is aimed at an audience aged 21 and over; the Loom Bar opens at 4 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for trackside seats and $25 for general admission and are available at www.eventbrite.com or $30 at the door. • Peninsula fiber artists will host a reception for the opening of “Color Play” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Fifth Avenue Gallery, 500 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim. The exhibit features art quilts, jewelry, sculptures and wearable art by 18 regional textile artists and will be on display through April 28. • The Early Music Festival will present “Springtime Baroque: Airs for Spring” at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend. Soprano Arwen Myers, harpsichordist Elisabeth Wright and baroque flautist Jeffrey Cohan will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Louis-Nicolas Clérambault, Toussaint Bordet, Couperin and Georg Frideric Handel. Entrance is by a voluntary offering of $20 to $30 at the door; young people aged 18 and under will be admitted free of charge. • The jazz trio Bruce Phares, Tim Lerch and Alexey Nikolaev will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Waterfront Coffee Bar at Field Arts and Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles. No cover charge. • Wire Circles return to the Sequim Library from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings throughout April at the library's location, 609 W. Washington St., Sequim. The circles are open to knitters, crocheters, embroiderers and embroiderers; All experience levels are welcome. Basic finger knitting supplies and instructions will be available and an assortment of hot drinks will be provided. For more information, call 360-683-1161, email [email protected] or visit www.nols.org. • The Northern Olympic Shuttle and Pin Guild will hold a stash sale at their meeting Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, Port Angeles. Members will bring items from their personal yarn and fiber stashes to sell at the meeting. For more information, email noshuttleand [email protected] or visit www.nossg.org. • A gun safety program will be conducted by Jefferson Public Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chimacum Grange, 9572 Rhody Drive, Chimacum. Participants will learn the importance of safely storing firearms, receive a free gun safe or trigger lock, and learn how to use them properly. Children are welcome. Those 18 and over can receive a free device, one per person. The event is co-sponsored by Seattle Children's Hospital, Washington Community Health Plan and Jefferson Healthcare. For more information, visit www.jeffersoncountypublichealth.org. •Dow Lambert and Ken Wiersema will present “Sounds of Spring” Saturday at noon in Rainshadow Hall at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim. Lambert and Wiersema will enhance your understanding of bird songs and calls during the spring season and introduce the free Merlin Sound ID app provided by the Cornell Ornithology Lab. The suggested donation of $5 supports bird education and conservation programs. The conference is sponsored by the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society. For more information, visit www.olympicpeninsulaaudubon.org. •Gary Butler will demonstrate the use of drip irrigation systems during a Work to Learn event at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Terrace Garden at Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., Sequim. The Terrace Garden has used a drip irrigation system since 2007. For more information, call Dona Brock at 360-460-8865, email [email protected] or visit www.sequimbatanicalgarden.org.





