Brief History of Bollywood Breakups

How divorce went from taboo to normal for Bollywood stars

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

By: Asjad Nazir

FOR many decades, divorce was such a taboo in Bollywood that many couples remained unhappily married, but that has changed dramatically in the last 15 years.

As actress Esha Deol recently separated from her husband of 11 years, Bharat Takhtani, Oriental eye decided to delve into the fascinating history of Bollywood divorces and separations.

At one time, divorce was not legally an option, but was only permitted in very limited circumstances. In the 1930s, married actress Devika Rani had eloped with her co-star Najm-Ul-Hassan, but had to reluctantly return to her producer husband, Himansu Rai, because it was impossible for Indian women to divorce their husbands, even in abusive relationships. She was only able to officially end the marriage after Rai's death in 1940.

Over the next decades, there were numerous cases of deeply unhappy stars trapped in loveless or abusive marriages because divorce was not socially acceptable or legally viable.

In the 1950s, Bollywood icons Raj Kapoor and Nargis were deeply in love, but their relationship ended because he was not willing to divorce his wife.

A similar story unfolded with legendary stars Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman, and it was the same with Ashok Kumar and Nalini Jaywant. In both cases, the married actors were neither willing nor able to divorce their respective spouses.

In 1952, the teenage Meena Kumari married the much older filmmaker Kamal Amrohi.

In the 1960s, she ended a deeply abusive marriage, which included widely reported physical abuse. Despite a series of high-profile relationships with co-stars including Dharmendra, she never officially divorced. Although some claimed that the couple had undergone an Islamic triple talaq separation, she remained legally married to him until his untimely death in 1972.

When iconic Bollywood beauty Zeenat Aman married failed actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, she also found herself in an abusive marriage, but remained with him until his death in 1998. She said: Au During the very first year of marriage, I realized I had made a huge mistake, but I decided to live with it and make it work. I tried to make it work for another 12 years. There was no light at the end of the tunnel for me. There was not a single moment of happiness or joy during these 12 years. But I still tried to make it work.

Other prominent women who bravely gave up on their respective marriages have not officially divorced.

Popular actress Babita left her husband Randhir Kapoor with daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, but the celebrity couple remained legally married. Randhir said: Divorce for what? Why should we divorce? I have no intention of remarrying, and neither does she. The couple would reunite years later, after having lived separately.

There have been many cases of leading men allegedly cheating on their wives and getting caught, but not getting divorced, with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan being the most famous.

But all that has changed in recent years, with perhaps more celebrity divorces than ever before in Hindi cinema.

Actors and actresses who divorced during this period include Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza, Imran Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahima Chaudhry, Konkona Sen Sharma, Isha Koppikar and Manisha Koirala.

Karisma Kapoor, who previously had a broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan, divorced her husband Sunjay Kapur in 2016 after 13 years.

Director Anurag Kashyap divorced actress Kalki Koechlin in 2015.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan divorced his second wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, in 2021, after 15 years of marriage.

In 2023, Rani Mukerji attempted to explain the rise in divorce in Indian society and suggested that her 2006 film, Never say goodbye, which revolved around an extramarital affair leading to separations, may have played a role.

I think what happened with Never say goodbye is that after the release of the film, there were a lot of divorces. There were many people who went to the theater and watched the film in extreme discomfort. And I think that's the response that Karan received for his film, and I think it opened a lot of people's eyes and they made a decision to be happy, she said.

Meanwhile, actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu and Rani Mukerji have married divorced men, which would have been unheard of before.

The latest star to get divorced is Esha Deol. The actress married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and took a break from her career to focus on family life.

But now, after having two children together, they have separated.

Ironically, when Esha's legendary actress mother Hema Malini married her superstar father Dharmendra, he did not officially divorce his first wife.

Their marriage in 1980 still remains mired in mystery and controversy as getting married twice without divorce is illegal in India.

Legend has it that Dharmendra converted to Islam so that marriage would be legalized, as Muslim men are allowed to marry more than once, but both have denied this accusation.

Esha's older half-brother Sunny Deol has reportedly been estranged from his wife for decades, but has never officially divorced. Sunny was in a relationship with Dimple Kapadia for decades and she remained legally married to Rajesh Khanna until his death in 2012, around 30 years after their separation.

Asha Bhosle recently questioned why there were so many divorces and revealed that after her first marriage broke down, she did not file for divorce.

She said: I am a 90 year old woman. I got married, I had three children. I took the kids to my mother when things got difficult in my marriage, but I never filed for divorce. But today, every month, I hear about divorces. Why does this happen?

The legendary singer remained married to the much older Ganpatrao Bhosle until his death despite the separation, and then married a second time to music director RD Burman.

He had married a fan (Rita Patel) in 1966 and took the rare step of divorcing five years later before marrying Bhosle in 1980.

The rise in divorces has shown that Hindi film stars now enjoy a freedom not afforded to previous generations and perhaps prompting others to leave unhappy marriages, meaning more separations are probable.

Actress Neena Gupta tried to sum up the situation by saying, “Today, young girls are financially independent and hence will not accept anything from a man. This is why divorces happen. Previously, they had no choice but to suffer in silence.