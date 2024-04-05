Meet Eliot Sumner, the Freddie Miles actor in Ripley





Get to know the actor who plays Freddie Miles in Netflix's Ripley.



Photo: Getty/Netflix





Eliot Sumner plays Freddie in the new Netflix series Ripley. Get to know the actor, including his film roles and famous parents here. Ripley is Netflix's new TV show currently all over our feeds, starring Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf. Eliot Sumner plays Freddie Miles, a Dickies friend who Tom can't stand, and fans of the show can't wait to learn more about the actor who plays him. As Eliot explained to the Netflix publication Hill: Freddie is this posh guy from a boarding school living abroad who is unapologetically well-off, and above all he has everything that Tom Ripley hates,” adding: “I found it very, very fun to play . Here's everything you need to know about the actor who plays Freddie Miles. Eliot Sumner plays Freddie Miles in Ripley.



Image: Netflix

Who is Eliot Sumner, how old are they? Eliot is the talented offspring of rock star Sting and film producer Trudie Styler who followed in their parents' talented footsteps by becoming musicians themselves and entering the television and film business. The rising star was born in northern Italy and even speaks the language, a skill that came in handy while filming. Ripley in Rome during the coronavirus pandemic. Eliot is 33 years old, born July 30, 1990. Is Eliot Sumner in a relationship? Eliot is currently believed to be single, with their last relationship ending in 2023. They dated model Frankie Herbert, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II's racing director, Lord Porchester, and who walked for Dolce and Gabbana. Freddie Miles is a friend of Dickie's.



Image: Netflix

What else has Eliot Sumner been involved in? Eliot recently starred in Ripleywhere they play Freddie Miles, but they were also in the 2019 film Gentlemen, No time to die in 2021 and Infinite will in 2022. Does Eliot Sumner have Instagram? Eliot has Instagram! You'll find them at @eliotsumner where they have over 50,000 followers and mostly post their TV promo, smoking hot selfies, and clips of their guitar playing. Listen to Capital live and find all the shows you missed, on Global player.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.capitalfm.com/news/tv-film/eliot-sumner-freddie-ripley-age-movies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos