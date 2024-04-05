Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Reminds You to Talk to Your Elders

Limited edition Hulus We were the lucky ones, “the Kurc family in Poland is separated for The Second World War and spends years trying to reunite. This was before the Internet and cell phones, so it was difficult to track each other's locations.

It is based on a non-fiction book of the same name by Georgia Hunter, who wrote about her own family history. As a teenager, Hunter discovered that her late grandfather Eddy (who had changed his name from Addy), as well as her parents and siblings, were Holocaust survivors.

Logan Lerman, who plays Hunter's grandfather, says the character's story is similar to his own. Addy fled to South America during the war and built his life in Brazil, while the Lermans family went to China.

My grandfather was a refugee with his family, Lerman said. He fled Germany in the late 1930s and found himself on a long journey just like my character. He ended up in Shanghai with his parents and sister because I guess it was one of the countries that allowed Jews in at the time. Addy also went on a long journey as a refugee, looking for a country that would let them in.

It took Hunter years to trace the Kurcs' lineage. We Were the Lucky Ones serves as a reminder to know your family history.

Joey King, who plays youngest daughter Halina, enjoys having a close relationship with her grandmother and says they are like thieves. King says his ancestry and heritage have always been the subject of very open conversation.

There is not a single time I heard about the Holocaust that I can remember. It was just something we always talked about at my house. When you grow up in a Jewish family, it's not that defining moment in school where they're like, “And that's the Holocaust.” I knew this long before we learned it in school.

When it comes to sharing stories about the Holocaust, not all survivors want to detail their experiences.

They had to go through such horrible, dark times, said Michael Aloni, who plays Selim, the husband of Kurc's sister Mila. Some have not said a word about what they experienced. They just moved on with their lives and that was their victory.

Don M. Fox, a historian and author, says many World War II veterans also keep that part of their lives to themselves.

Many of them simply left the war and, especially if they did not remain in the service, simply moved on with their lives.

Communication is key to sharing knowledge and the National WWII Museum is now using AI to an exhibition that allows visitors to have virtual conversations with photographs of veterans.

When speaking to actual Holocaust survivors or former service members, Fox suggests approaching the conversation with open-ended questions.

I would start by saying: I know you were in Europe during World War II. Can you tell me what it was like? or If you don't mind, start from the beginning when you first became aware of what was happening around you.

Even if your loved ones are no longer alive, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, who plays older brother Genek Kurc, points out that, like Hunter, anyone can do research.

It's not always about listening, he says. There are diaries and photos in the attics with stories in everyone's family that someone may not be aware of.

Sam Woolf says that portraying Halina's boyfriend and later husband in the series led him to delve into his own past. Since then, I've had so many more conversations with my mother, he says. While filming in Poland, the British-born and raised actor was able to visit a nearby town where his grandfather was born and find his birth certificate. This made Woolf want to honor her Polish heritage.

Now I am applying for Polish citizenship, he said. It was this kind of aggregation of information that I had never had because often you don't think to ask and sometimes it's too late. I lost all my grandparents quite young, at 13 or 14 years old. I could have asked for it. You never get that opportunity back.

Earlier this year, a study published by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, known as the Claims Conference, around 245,000 survivors still live in more than 90 countries.

Nechuma, the matriarch of the Kurc family, is played by Robin Weigert, who admits to feeling guilty that Holocaust survivors are dying.

There are stories about the Holocaust in my family that I will never know. My (grandfather) had family. I don't know their names. I don't think my father ever heard of it. I regret every conversation I didn't have, she said.

This week, the Claims Conference announced a global initiative to combat anti-Semitism using the stories of Holocaust survivors as a means of education.

There's a difference between reading something in a history book or on Wikipedia and talking to a human being who actually lived through (the Holocaust), said Hadas Yaron, who plays Mila, Selim's wife.

Even if you're personally not interested in your family's history, or you're not a fan of messiness and want to reform artifactsFox advises purging judiciously and keeping track of the information to be transmitted.

Keep it in your family. Study it yourself in more detail. Share it within your family. What's more important, from my perspective, is that on a multi-generational basis, you develop a culture within your own lineage… There's always a chance that a generation or two later, there there is a great appreciation or a great desire. learn more.