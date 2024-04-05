Monster Hunter is a must-have

This movie is based on a series of video games for the Playstation that started in 2004. I hadn't played any of these games, but I had an idea of ​​what they were about. If you know director Paul WS Anderson, you'll know that he directed the Resident Evil franchise. Anderson's wife was the star of those films and is also the star of this one. She was always a great protagonist (returning to her role as Joan of Arc) but the editing was usually a frenzied mess in these films.

On the film.

We open up in the “New World” and it’s immediately chaotic. We see a pirate ship with the admiral (Perlman) trying to keep his ship from monsters. Immediately we see a big battle and I felt the CGI was hit or miss from the start. This happens throughout the film. The ship disappears and we then enter “Our World”.

From this point on, the film resumed. We meet Captain Natalie Artemis (Jovovich) and her crew of Army Rangers. There is a nice back and forth between the crew and the chemistry is immediate between them. Of course… they find themselves trapped in the “New World”. I know this movie is called Monster Hunter and I expected it to be cheesy, but I was hoping for some originality. There is a flash of lightning and all communications fail. Of course they do. I also want to talk about the music in the film for a second. Every time a monster is on screen (even at the beginning with the pirate ship), a score plays that reminds me of playing any video game similar to this one. It was a lovely effect and added to the atmosphere. Every time the music queued up, I expected a monster.

Skipping several plot points, we then meet our other protagonist known as “The Hunter” (Jaa). He knows about the “New World” and tries to help the rangers survive. However, this brings me to my biggest complaint with the film. I agree with bad CGI, it was the editing that ruined this for me. When the heroes fight a monster, it is not riddled with jumps. When people are fighting, it's impossible to keep up because it keeps going back and forth, making the narrative incoherent and nauseating. I then remembered the Resident Evil films, the last parts of the saga had this same editing technique, which is TERRIBLE.

This film is the epitome of serendipity. It was fun and the monster fights were good entertainment. I liked the casting and Milla Jovovich was great as usual. This movie just needs some polishing. The plot was paper thin, the CGI was either great or REALLY bad. The most important thing is the assembly. Oh, the editing. I hope this movie gets sequels and they lose the jump scares, but I'm not sure that will happen. Regardless, it was a fun evening and was honestly worth the price of the ticket to the big screen to see the monsters up close! Next week we have Wonder Woman 1984 or a new Tom Hanks movie. We'll probably look at both and stagger them just to give everyone an overview. I hope you all have a Merry Christmas. Be careful. #shoplocal 3 stars out of 5