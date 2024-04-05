Entertainment
Monster Hunter is a must-have
This movie is based on a series of video games for the Playstation that started in 2004. I hadn't played any of these games, but I had an idea of what they were about. If you know director Paul WS Anderson, you'll know that he directed the Resident Evil franchise. Anderson's wife was the star of those films and is also the star of this one. She was always a great protagonist (returning to her role as Joan of Arc) but the editing was usually a frenzied mess in these films.
Before tackling the film, I spoke with two Republic Theater employees, Katie Smith and Aleia Fugitt. You may remember them from when we first went back to the movies, because their photo appeared in this column. Both are always very nice. I wanted to come back to the measures the theater is taking to ensure safety during this pandemic. They explained the social distancing procedure, where seats and rows are marked out. Masks worn until you can enjoy the popcorn, and Covid-killing cleaners are used between each performance. Excellent! Another thing I noticed this week was their awesome popcorn/drink deal. $5.00 gets you a small popcorn and a medium drink. Go see them!
On the film.
We open up in the “New World” and it’s immediately chaotic. We see a pirate ship with the admiral (Perlman) trying to keep his ship from monsters. Immediately we see a big battle and I felt the CGI was hit or miss from the start. This happens throughout the film. The ship disappears and we then enter “Our World”.
From this point on, the film resumed. We meet Captain Natalie Artemis (Jovovich) and her crew of Army Rangers. There is a nice back and forth between the crew and the chemistry is immediate between them. Of course… they find themselves trapped in the “New World”. I know this movie is called Monster Hunter and I expected it to be cheesy, but I was hoping for some originality. There is a flash of lightning and all communications fail. Of course they do. I also want to talk about the music in the film for a second. Every time a monster is on screen (even at the beginning with the pirate ship), a score plays that reminds me of playing any video game similar to this one. It was a lovely effect and added to the atmosphere. Every time the music queued up, I expected a monster.
Skipping several plot points, we then meet our other protagonist known as “The Hunter” (Jaa). He knows about the “New World” and tries to help the rangers survive. However, this brings me to my biggest complaint with the film. I agree with bad CGI, it was the editing that ruined this for me. When the heroes fight a monster, it is not riddled with jumps. When people are fighting, it's impossible to keep up because it keeps going back and forth, making the narrative incoherent and nauseating. I then remembered the Resident Evil films, the last parts of the saga had this same editing technique, which is TERRIBLE.
This film is the epitome of serendipity. It was fun and the monster fights were good entertainment. I liked the casting and Milla Jovovich was great as usual. This movie just needs some polishing. The plot was paper thin, the CGI was either great or REALLY bad. The most important thing is the assembly. Oh, the editing. I hope this movie gets sequels and they lose the jump scares, but I'm not sure that will happen. Regardless, it was a fun evening and was honestly worth the price of the ticket to the big screen to see the monsters up close! Next week we have Wonder Woman 1984 or a new Tom Hanks movie. We'll probably look at both and stagger them just to give everyone an overview. I hope you all have a Merry Christmas. Be careful. #shoplocal 3 stars out of 5
|
Sources
2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/2024/04/05/monster-hunter-is-a-must-see/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Monster Hunter is a must-have
- How a Melbourne club created a groundbreaking version of basketball for people with visual impairments
- DJ Burns Jr. arrives at the Final Four, generating plenty of buzz as March Madness' latest hero
- Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Reminds You to Talk to Your Elders
- Global Pet Expo showcases the latest innovative pet products
- A 4.0-magnitude aftershock hits New Jersey after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits the northeast of the country
- Chinese supercomputer: has China developed an “Enigma” machine to penetrate the accounts of American government officials?
- Donald Trump's Florida fundraiser has raised $43 million so far
- Margot Robbie, the Olivia Wilde team for Avengelyne
- North Carolina's Erin Matson says change in US field hockey is necessary after being denied an Olympic tryout
- Rachel McAdams remembers a blue dress with buttons that came off on The Notebook